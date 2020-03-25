New York Attorney General Launches Hotline for Asian Americans to Safely Report Discrimination

Following an increase in reports of anti-Asian harassment due to the coronavirus outbreak, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has launched a hotline for Asian Americans to report hate crimes and discrimination.

James' office said in a statement that the hotline, which began Monday and will continue indefinitely, will help provide resources to victims and could lead to civilian investigations. The local police are ultimately responsible for any criminal prosecution related to the reported crimes.

"No one should live in fear for their lives because of who they are, what they are like or where they come from," James said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Asians around the world reported experiencing xenophobia as a result of coronavirus fears. Several incidents of those reported have involved physical harassment.

Donald Trump and other Republicans have been accused of inciting hatred after referring to the coronavirus as the "Wuhan virus,quot; or "Chinese virus," despite the fact that they say it is not racist to do so since the outbreak began.

John C. Yang, president and CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, has told NBC Asian America in the past that Trump's repeated use of the phrase could have a dangerous impact.

"I absolutely believe that the words he uses matter," Yang said. "Certainly, the use of this term by him and others, even in the past few weeks, has led to a noticeable bias in the hate incidents we are seeing. I do think there is a correlation. "

The Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has denounced hatred against Asian Americans.

New Yorkers seeking to report hate crime and bias incidents can email the Attorney General's Office for Civil Rights or call 1-800-771-7755 for help.

We will keep you informed of any updates related to the coronavirus.