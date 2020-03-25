New flu episode on Amsterdam shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

New Amsterdam he's making some changes and filing an episode that featured a flu epidemic in New York City.

"New Amsterdam He has an episode that was written some time ago that centers on a flu epidemic in New York City. Being sensitive to the current climate, the producers, the network and the studio have decided that the episode will not air on NBC on April 7 as previously scheduled. Another new episode of New Amsterdam will air on April 14 at 9 p.m. as the season finale, "NBC said in a statement.

According to Deadline, the flu episode is likely to air at a later date.