New flu episode on Amsterdam shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

"New Amsterdam He has an episode that was written some time ago that centers on a flu epidemic in New York City. Being sensitive to the current climate, the producers, the network and the studio have decided that the episode will not air on NBC on April 7 as previously scheduled. Another new episode of New Amsterdam will air on April 14 at 9 p.m. as the season finale, "NBC said in a statement.
According to Deadline, the flu episode is likely to air at a later date.
NBC previously delivered a three-season renewal to the drama starring Ryan Eggold. Production of the series closed when the coronavirus spread worldwide. Newspaper New Amsterdam guest star Daniel Dae Kim tested posted for the virus and opened about it on Instagram. Several other crew members and a writer have also tested positive.
Creator of the series David Schulner He spoke about the episode in a rehearsal for Deadline. In his article, Shulner explained that the episode was written in 2019 by David Foster, a doctor.
"David wrote the 2019 episode of a flu pandemic that overwhelms our fictional hospital in New York. During a bad year, the flu can kill up to 80,000 Americans. We wanted to get this message across. And the best way to do this was to scare you off so badly. you wash your hands during business breaks. We show what happens when our hospital has to pitch tents in the parking lot because every bed is occupied. When doctors, nurses and medical technicians have been working consecutively it changes because their replacements are sick . When panic comes in. When people are quarantined. When people die, "he wrote.
"Sometimes what the mirror reflects is too horrible to look at," Schulner said.
Dae Kim was set to be featured in the now archived episode.
"I know more, if we don't all want this episode to air. We pour our hearts and souls into it. And it will air. Just not now. And when it does, some will still say it is exploitative. Some will still say it is in bad taste. And some will be grateful to have their experiences reflected. To show them that they were not alone. At a time when isolation was the only way to survive. That there was and there is … hope, "Schulner wrote.
Read the full essay on the deadline.
After stopping production, New Amsterdam donated medical supplies to the New York State Department of Health.
New Amsterdam will change on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC starting March 31.
