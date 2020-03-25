New Coronavirus Rapid Test Kit Would Give Instant Home Diagnosis – BGR

%MINIFYHTML8f5f0100224bd3e14aefe13aa3b9c55111% %MINIFYHTML8f5f0100224bd3e14aefe13aa3b9c55112%

UK researchers have developed a smartphone-connected coronavirus test device that can be used at home for quick diagnosis.

The COVID-19 test kit would not have to be delivered to a laboratory and could help medical professionals expand the scope of coronavirus detection.

The device would only cost around $ 120 and could process up to six swabs at the same time.

Extensive testing for the new coronavirus is what helped South Korea reduce the number of new cases, or smooth the curve, even though it seemed a few weeks ago that the country would be the next COVID-19 hot zone after China. The opposite happened in almost all the countries that registered a massive increase in cases in recent days. Governments were caught off guard by the coronavirus outbreak even though China gave the world almost two months to prepare. Extensive testing campaigns would give each country the true picture of the local coronavirus epidemic. It would also help different regions to devise measures to limit the spread of the disease and provide care before symptoms worsen.

Tests are not available to all patients in most countries, and that is because there are not enough kits. Also, some tests take too long to process, so there is definitely a need for better and faster methods. In the past few weeks alone, we've seen research describing tests that can yield results anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. But speed is not everything. Testing should be available to as many people as possible, and that's where a UK smart testing device could help. Scientists have developed a quick and smart test that can be used by anyone from the comfort of their home.

Researchers from Brunel University London, University of Lancaster and University of Surrey have developed an innovative test that detects the COVID-19 virus in just 30 minutes, the University of Lancaster announced. They are using "artificial intelligence, image processing, molecular virology and vast experience in applied technologies,quot; to develop the test kit. The system would only cost around £ 100 ($ 117) and can process up to six nasal or throat swabs at a time, which would cost £ 4 ($ 4.7) per person. The portable device contains a battery and connects to a smartphone to deliver the results. This means that it is not necessary to take the swabs to a laboratory for processing, and the results are as immediate as what we are going to obtain.

These kits can be used by isolated people who suspect they may have been infected, or by COVID-19 patients who think they may have recovered. There are many use cases for a portable COVID-19 test kit, and it could be widely deployed worldwide, even in remote locations that do not have access to good healthcare.

"The smart system will track all people who had close contact with the newly identified patient in the past 14 days, alert them to the threat of having CoVID-19 and advise them what to do through the mobile phone application," he says. The report . It's unclear how the system could track other users, but the app could easily use a smartphone's geolocation capabilities for that.

The test sounds too good to be true, but it is certainly the kind of innovation that can foster a pandemic of this scale. Adequate regulatory approvals would be needed before such a test becomes reality, but the researchers appear to be convinced that their invention could be useful in helping to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Normally something like this would have to go through clinical trials," said Brunel University professor in London Wamadeva Balachandran. "But this is not a normal situation. According to the Imperial College model, this pandemic could last 18 months. And the cases will increase in the coming months. Everyone is crying over these tests, and many will take a long time. We have a limited time to stop the virus from spreading, so something like this will help. Speed ​​is essential. With the help of local hospitals, our goal is to run a limited number of tests with available positive and negative samples. "

It is unclear when, or even if, this test will be available in the UK or other regions.

These UK researchers are not the only ones working on COVID-19 tests at home. Amazon Care will help Seattle with COVID-19 testing at home, CNBC reported a few days ago. But Amazon will deliver and collect the kits, so the method is not that sophisticated. Still, this is another type of coronavirus detection procedure that can help local authorities determine how widespread the outbreak is. Participants who experience symptoms or are asymptomatic will self-administer the tests in Seattle, but the analysis will be performed in a suitable laboratory. In case the new coronavirus is detected, a health professional will contact the patient.

Image Source: IAN LANGSDON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock