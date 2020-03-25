Netflix orders animated series "Angry Birds" based on movies – Deadline

The Angry Birds are making inroads into the television series. Netflix has issued a serial order to Angry Birds: Summer Madness, based on the iconic world of Angry Birds, Cake and Rovio Entertainment. It is slated for a world premiere in 2021.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness follow the example of humor and tone The Angry Birds movie Netflix says the franchise reveals a fresh new look. The 40 x 11-minute episode series features much-loved birds, Red, Bomb, and Chuck, as well as a cast of new feathered friends, such as teenage birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their adviser Mighty Eagle. Explosive shenanigans, improbable shenanigans, and crazy summer adventures watch birds push the limits and break all the rules as they dodge the hot and nasty pigs across the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing the most chaos possible!

The series is the latest collaboration in a long-term partnership between Cake and Rovio, including Rovio's expanding library of short films without dialogue.



Angry birds the movies are based on Rovio Entertainment Angry birds video game series, produced by Columbia Pictures, Rovio Animation and Sony Pictures Animation and distributed by Sony Pictures Release. The first film was released in 2016, followed by a sequel. The Angry Birds 2 movie in 2019. You can see a preview of the first movie below.

"Angry Birds is about to break the small screen and we are delighted to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner," said Ed Galton, CCO and Managing Director of Cake.

Ville Heijari, CMO, Rovio said: “Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in blockbuster games, blockbuster movies, and licensed products, this is Angry Birds' first foray into a long-running series. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Cake and can't wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix. "

Curtis Lelash, Director of the original Netflix animated series, said: "Angry Birds has been a true phenomenon for children around the world and we are excited to bring them to their nest on Netflix, where they will be more angry and furious than ever." . . "