In a media nightmare scenario for millions of Americans and Europeans isolated at home due to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Netflix fell today.

But, after subscriber points throughout the NATO alliance were unable to log into the house of Stranger Things, Love is Blind and Tiger Kings, it all works again, says the company led by Reed Hastings.

"Some of our members in the United States and Europe were unable to use Netflix through our website for about an hour this morning," a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline on Wednesday. "The problem is already solved and we are sorry for the inconvenience."

An almost essential service for a world of running of the bulls at the moment, the downside was oddly dispersed, literally street by street in some areas. For example, as some parts of Los Angeles were affected, others were fine to watch another episode of the third season of Babylon Berlin or watch Docuseries Pandemic again for the tenth time.