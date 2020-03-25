Netanyahu's ally resigns, deepening Israeli political turmoil | News

%MINIFYHTMLa5b7bbd0c9e5f73a2e65058edf32b97d11% %MINIFYHTMLa5b7bbd0c9e5f73a2e65058edf32b97d12%

Israel's parliament speaker abruptly resigned, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and deepening the country's political turmoil as the struggling leader tries to cling to power amid a coronavirus outbreak and an impending corruption trial.

The resignation of the president of the Knesset, Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday clear the way for the opposition to move forward with efforts in parliament to overthrow Netanyahu.

But by resigning, Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, also defied an order from the Supreme Court to hold a vote for his successor, knocking down a new hurdle that could delay the opposition from sticking to its agenda for several days.

The move sparked an angry reaction from the opposition Blue and White party, which now has the backing of a slim parliamentary majority.

"The Israeli parliament belongs to the citizens of Israel, and its elected representatives will follow the laws of the state of Israel and the rulings of its courts. No one is above the law," Blue and White leader Benny Gantz tweeted.

Edelstein suspended parliamentary activities last week, citing procedural issues and restrictions at large meetings due to the spread of the coronavirus.

But opponents accused him of blocking the vote on his replacement to protect Netanyahu from legislation that would limit his long rule. Netanyahu was recently charged with various corruption charges and faces a criminal trial.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ordered him to hold a new vote before Wednesday, and the chief justice accused him of "undermining the foundations of the democratic process." While some members of Netanyahu's Likud party urged him to defy the order, he replied that "he would not accept an ultimatum,quot; and resigned instead.

"The decision of the Supreme Court destroys the work of the Knesset. The decision of the Supreme Court marks a harsh and arrogant intervention by the judicial branch in the affairs of the chosen legislative branch," accused Edelstein, the president of parliament for the past few years. seven years. last appearance as a speaker.

He said he would resign so as not to allow Israel to "descend into lawlessness,quot; and turn into civil war. But in his last act, he also said that parliament would only meet again next week, in apparent subversion of the Supreme Court's order to hold the vote before Wednesday.

Blue and White said the move put Edelstein in contempt of court and indicated that they would file another petition against him to force his hand.

"This is a black day for democracy," said Eliad Shraga, president of the Nonprofit Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

The confrontation marked the high point of a deepening confrontation between Netanyahu's opponents and supporters following the country's third inconclusive election in less than a year and in the context of a series of emergency executive measures that the government Provisional has been enacted to stifle the spread of the new virus.

Netanyahu's Likud emerged as the largest party in the elections earlier this month, but along with its smaller religious and nationalist allies, it won the support of only 58 legislators, leaving his right wing three seats below the required majority in parliament. Gantz is backed by a slim majority in the newly elected Knesset and has been pushing for the country's legislature to continue to function at such a critical time, even without a permanent government in place.

Crown crisis

Israel's president gave Gantz a month to try to form a new government, and Edelstein's delaying tactics could cost him valuable time.

Due to deep ideological divisions within the opposition, it seems unlikely that Gantz will succeed in forming an alternative government. But they are unified in their opposition to Netanyahu and seem determined to cooperate to pass legislation that can prevent Netanyahu from remaining in the post of prime minister.

Once Parliament votes, he is expected to approve Meir Cohen of Gantz's centrist Blue and White party as Edelstein's replacement. That would allow them to proceed with their planned legislation, which includes term limits for a prime minister and a ban on accused politicians, such as Netanyahu, from serving as prime minister.

This week, Blue and White convened several decision-making committees, including one dedicated to the coronavirus crisis, which would handle the anti-Netanyahu legislation.

Edelstein's resignation marked the first time in Israel's history that a Knesset speaker had resigned.

Netanyahu has asked Gantz to join him in an emergency government dedicated to managing the coronavirus crisis together and to avoid the continuing political stalemate that would likely force other elections, one that may not even be possible due to the current state of blocking. and contagion. But with Edelstein's resignation, the option for unity appeared off the table.

The country has been closed almost entirely, with hundreds of thousands out of work and all essential household movements excluded.

The new restrictions approved on Wednesday limit all those other than the personnel deemed essential to venture more than 100 meters (328 feet) from their homes, and all closed places of worship. In a recent increase, more than 2,170 Israelis have been infected, compared to just 100 two weeks ago, with 37 in serious condition. Five older Israelis with pre-existing medical conditions have died.

Gantz has pledged to support the government in its effort to combat the virus. But he and his allies have been skeptical of Netanyahu's shared power proposals, worried that he will not follow through on his promises to cede power in 18 months.

The party accuses Netanyahu and his provisional government of carrying out undemocratic measures in the midst of the crisis, and using it as cover to cling to power.

Netanyahu has already successfully postponed his own pending criminal trial on serious corruption charges and authorized unprecedented electronic surveillance of Israeli citizens.

Even amid fear of health, Israelis have taken to the streets and waved black flags to protest against what they see as an assault on Israeli democracy. Netanyahu's supporters have also held small counter-protests.