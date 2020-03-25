Nene Leakes thinks Kenya Moore is continuing a dispute with her to look like Kim Zolciak

Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore are having the enmity of all enmities this season at Real Housewives of Atlanta. The ladies have been going to the post-show to give a scoop on what happened in the episode viewers just watched.

Nene has an interesting opinion on why Kenya doesn't want to make peace with her. She already said that she believes Moore knows that fighting with her is good television, but recently she said that she believes that Kenya wants his enmity to be like hers and Kim Zolciak's.

If you don't already know the Nene and Kim saga, the hot and cold friends have had some of the most talked about moments in RHOA history, including their fights and best moments.

Leakes explained to the producers on the later show that Kenya really doesn't have a reason not to make peace with her, so he tries to maintain the rivalry.

‘It is nothing with us. She wants me and her to be Kim Zolciak and me because that's what we used to be and I know in her head that she's like "Nene and I will be the new Kim and Nene,quot;.

The clip made its rounds on social media and Kim even stepped in to retweet the clip along with a message saying, "That B **** could never!"

Meanwhile, Kenya explained why she wasn't ready to speak to Nene in Greece during last week's show.

‘I didn't want to open that can of worms. And then we debate who is right and who is wrong. "Well, you told me this." "Well, you didn't." Going back to the little reasons why you think you are right in the situation. I could see footsteps and footsteps and footsteps of us going down a black hole. And being bad. And I was like leaving him here being positive. We'll talk in another time. This is not the right time. And I think it was reasonable because I didn't want it to be about me and Nene, not the first night. "

Ad

Coincidentally, fans have debated whether or not Nene and Kim Z were the best duo in RHOA history, and most seem to agree.



Post views:

0 0