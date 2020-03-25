NeNe Leakes Talks Money vs. Health – See the message for your fans

NeNe Leakes shared a message on his social media account addressing how much he likes to make money, but he also made sure to highlight the fact that there are more important things in the world, and the most important is obviously health.

See the helpful message that NeNe shared with her fans and followers on her social media account.

‘If you like something, getting money is what you do and you love doing. My house is actually like a hotel for me because I am very inside and outside. Lying in my bed, I've thought about how much money I'm missing, "Nene began her post.

She went on and said: Entonces So I thought my health is my wealth! Money can't buy that! There is a thing called Coronavirus that is changing lives and not in such a good way. It is important that you stay home where you are safe. Continue to wash your hands, clean the counters, clean the common traffic areas of your home, and stay hydrated with water. WE'RE IN THIS TOGETHER! #germs #stayhome #virus #wegotthis # covid19 #iwannagooutsideandplay ".

Someone said, "Right, sister, you look beautiful and relaxed," and another follower said, "You are sooooo right! Health is wealth. We need to be reminded of this!"

Another follower posted: Tan So true! Today I had to sit down with my doctor because I have severe precancerous cells in my cervix and I need surgery. I planned to lose 90% of my clothes this weekend when my house was flooded with sewer water. Now I wish that was my only concern. "

Someone else also said that money is not the most important thing in the world these days: "Money comes and goes but time is a brutally finite resource #SpendItWell."

Another commenter said: "People praise athletes, stars, musicians, money and materialistic things that are not important now because it is time to praise."

A follower has another theory and said, "I am using this time to focus on Almighty God because he is the One who controls all things." He is the one who gives me health to work and support my family. The world has been closed because God wants everyone's attention. People have strayed from what is important and that is to do what God has called us all to be and that is a servant for him. "

Ad

Do you agree with what NeNe had to say?



Post views:

5 5