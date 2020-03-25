Ndamukong Suh re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in one year, $ 8m deal | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML22983f91a7cfa6d7fd3761afb2afdb8311% %MINIFYHTML22983f91a7cfa6d7fd3761afb2afdb8312%





Ndamukong Suh returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $ 8 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Suh had 41 tackles, 2.5 career low catches and four fumble recoveries in 16 games in 2019 during his first season with the Buccaneers.

He also scored two touchdowns, the first time he found the end zone since his rookie campaign in 2010.

While Suh's stats for 2019 are probably not revealing, he often competed against double teams.

"I wanted all the defense, if we could, to stay together," coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.

"They played really well together. Every piece of the puzzle was known. Suh was a big part of it."

"Not so much in the bag game as his inner pressure and the great job he did last year against the race. I mean, we were No. 1 against the league race last year, and a lot of that was because of him and Vita (See). "

Tampa Bay has also re-signed its initial defensive ends from last season. Jason Pierre-Paul signed a two-year, $ 27 million contract, while the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks with 19.5, forced six fumbles last season to win his first trip. to the Pro Bowl.

Tom Brady has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers made the biggest name in free agency last week when six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady chose to join them over the Los Angeles Chargers, after ending his 20-year stint with the Los Angeles New England Patriots.

Suh, 33, spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions (2010-14) before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2015 with a six-year, $ 114 million contract.

That was the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.

Suh has accumulated 519 tackles and 58.5 sacks in 158 career games with the Lions, Dolphins (2015-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and Buccaneers (2019) since he was selected with the NFL Draft 2010 second overall pick. .