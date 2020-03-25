NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns is thrilled when he reveals that mom is in a coma due to COVID-19

Through a YouTube video, the Minnesota Timberwolves player also urges people to take the global pandemic very seriously and practice social distancing to protect their loved ones.

Karl-Anthony cities He wants people to take the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously, especially after his mother is now in a medically induced coma due to what he believes is COVID-19. The Minnesota Timberwolves player shared a YouTube video on Wednesday, March 25, giving details about his mother's symptoms.

According to him, his parents were not feeling well last week, leading him to tell them to go to the hospital immediately and seek help. Her sister, in particular, emphasized that they needed to be tested for Coronavirus. Her father was eventually quarantined at her home, while her mother's conditions continued to deteriorate.

"I don't think anyone really understood what it was, with deteriorating conditions. She was getting worse, worse and the hospital was doing everything she could," Karl said in the video. "We always thought the next drug would help. The next would help. This is the one that will. This will make sure to do it."

One day, he said, his mother began to feel well before her conditions worsened. "They said that she went sideways and things quickly turned sideways. And her lungs were getting extremely worse, and she was having trouble breathing and they were just explaining to me that I had to put her on a ventilator," he continued. getting more emotional. "And she was getting worse, and I was confused by everything, and I'm trying to talk to her about everything and encourage her and stay positive, just talk about everything with her."

His mother was eventually put into a medically induced coma, but Karl said he and his family still remain positive in difficult times. To wrap up the video, Karl urged his viewers to take the Coronavirus pandemic very seriously and practice social distancing.

"This disease should not be taken lightly. Protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please do not be in crowded places; it only increases your chances of contracting this disease, and this disease … is deadly. It is deadly, "he said. "And we are going to continue fighting on my side, me and my family, we are going to continue fighting against this. We are going to beat it; we are going to win."