NBA players offer support for Karl-Anthony cities after mother's coronavirus diagnosis

In an emotional video shared early Wednesday morning, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, is in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 24-year-old man said his parents were not feeling well last week and urged them to see a doctor. Jacqueline had to be hospitalized as her condition continued to deteriorate. (Towns' father, Karl Sr., was released from the hospital and is in quarantine.)

"He was just not getting better. His fever never went down from 103, maybe it went down to 101.9 with the drugs and then it went up again right away overnight," Towns said. "She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was getting worse. She was getting worse, and we always feel like the next drug would help. This is the one that will. This mix is ​​going to do it."

Towns felt that she had finally taken a turnaround in her recovery, but she had to be put on a respirator after sudden problems with her lungs. She was then placed in a medically induced coma.

By sharing his story, Towns hopes to raise awareness about COVID-19 and the severity of its impact.

"I wanted to make this video so that people understand that the severity of this disease is real," Towns said. "This disease should not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please do not be in crowded places … I hope my story helps. I hope my story gives you the correct information. "

Upon learning of the news, several NBA players reached out to Towns and offered messages of support on social media, including former Timberwolves teammate Zach LaVine.