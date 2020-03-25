Napa winemaker jailed in pre-coronavirus college admission scandal – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – A Napa Valley winemaker who was convicted on the college admission plan is out of prison early due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Agustin Huneeus Jr. was released two weeks before a judge approved his request, citing "unique health circumstances." Huneeus is serving the rest of his mandate under home confinement.

%MINIFYHTMLad65d54adaec81135491453975de1ac113% %MINIFYHTMLad65d54adaec81135491453975de1ac114%

%MINIFYHTMLad65d54adaec81135491453975de1ac115% %MINIFYHTMLad65d54adaec81135491453975de1ac116%

Last year, Huneeus admitted to paying $ 50,000 as part of a plan to cheat on her daughter's SAT test. He also admitted to paying more money to take her to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.

Prosecutors said her daughter's face was retouched in a newspaper photo of another high school water polo player as part of the plot.

Huneeus was sentenced in October to five months in prison. He had asked the court for clemency and a two-month prison sentence with a fine. Meanwhile, prosecutors asked for 15 months in prison and a $ 95,000 fine.

Another father convicted in the scandal, Devin Sloane, made a similar request to be released early from coronavirus and was denied, the Times reported.