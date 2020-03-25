Moviefone buyer is franchise producer ise Made In Hollywood ’Cleveland O’Neal – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf9697bd5dd2a9a8e1e716a62d36bebd311% %MINIFYHTMLf9697bd5dd2a9a8e1e716a62d36bebd312%

Moviefone sold last week and now we know who bought it.

Producer Cleveland O’Neal was the winning bidder for the iconic movie listing service found in the auction block as part of the liquidation of Helios and Matheson Analytics, the bankrupt company that also owns MoviePass. Moviefone's sale for just over $ 1 million was approved by a bankruptcy judge and announced last week, but the buyer was not named.

O’Neal, producer / distributor of Made in hollywood The television franchise said Wednesday that its holding company, Born In Cleveland, acquired Moviefone and plans to integrate the Made In Hollywood and Moviefone brands.

"The integration of Made in hollywood"TV assets with Moviefone's iconic digital / mobile / social assets are a perfect blend of entertainment brands that provide a 360 solution for our multi-platform advertising, studio, streaming and broadcast partners," said O'Neal.

Made in hollywood is currently in his 15sth season on nationally syndicated television broadcast on major station groups, including CBS and FOX O&O, available in more than 107 million US homes. USA with more than 600 hours of programming. The series is on the set, on-site, and behind the screen as stars and directors give viewers a close look at new and upcoming box office, streaming, and Blu-ray movie releases. Its free and advertising 24/7 digital transmission network, Made in hollywood, Recently launched on Sinclair Broadcast Group's STIRR broadcast service and the Made in hollywood application launched on Roku TV.

Founded in 1989, Moviefone was founded in 1989 and acquired by AOL in 1999 for $ 388 million in stock. Helios and Matheson Analytics acquired Moviefone from Verizon’s Oath in 2018 in a deal worth more than $ 23 million.