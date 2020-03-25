Movements Made to Expand Texas Hospital Capacity During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday temporarily waived certain hospital licensing rules, while the Texas Health and Human Services Commission adopted an emergency rule to meet Texas' need for additional hospital capacity as the state responds to COVID- 19.

These actions allow certain facilities that have pending licenses or facilities that have been closed for no more than three years to come online under existing hospital building licenses.

These facilities will be managed and operated by hospitals with existing licenses.

The exemptions also remove certain mileage restrictions that will allow hospitals to operate additional facilities that are more than 30 miles from the main licensed hospital.

"One of our main goals is to ensure that COVID-19 patients in Texas who need a hospital bed have access to a bed," said Governor Abbott. “There are healthcare facilities across the state that have recently closed or have not yet been licensed, but are otherwise ideal locations to assist in our COVID-19 response. By giving up these rules, we can quickly bring many of these facilities online to help Texas communities maximize their hospital capacity and provide care to Texans who need it. "

Governor Abbott also directed HHSC to waive certain regulatory requirements regarding facility license renewals.

These exemptions will allow general, special and psychiatric hospitals, independent emergency medical facilities and end-stage renal facilities to renew their license without filing a report from the fire chief.

Facilities will still need to update their records at a later date.

