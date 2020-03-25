More than 2 million more people in the Denver metro area will be under orders to stay home starting Thursday – Up News Info

More than 2 million people in the Denver metro area will be under new orders to stay home starting Thursday, as communities across the state are making stricter efforts to restrict movement in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new orders cover residents of Boulder, Jefferson, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, according to a Jefferson County Public Health press release. It comes a day after a similar measure went into effect in Denver, meaning that a significant portion of Colorado residents will soon be under some sort of stay-at-home order.

Orders are effective at 8 a.m. from Thursday to April 17.

The orders require people to stay at home, except for essential activities like shopping for food, picking up medicine, and exercising outside away from the crowds.

People who provide essential business and government services, as well as those who carry out the construction of essential public infrastructure such as housing, will be able to continue working.

"There is widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the Denver metro area, and we must take bold steps to stop the spread of this virus," said John M. Douglas, Jr., executive director of the Tri-County Health Department. Press release. “With each passing day, we are at increased risk of increased transmission and disease and are rapidly overwhelming our hospitals, which are truly a resource for our entire region and state. When this happens, not everyone can get the care they need. It is a real possibility in Colorado, and a situation that has already happened in countries like Italy, and that threatens to happen in the main cities of the USA. USA In other areas of our country. We understand the cost that measures to address the pandemic are having in our communities, and we want to assure residents that this step is temporary and critical to move closer to recovery. ”

A more extensive list of activities allowed under the order includes:

Get medical care for you, a family member, or your pet.

Visit a health professional.

Obtain medical supplies or medications.

Go shopping for groceries, food (takeout, self-service, food banks / pantries) or other essential household items

Get supplies to work from home

Collect the materials from your child's school necessary for distance learning (tablet, books)

Go outside for physical activity, as long as you stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not in your home and follow social distancing practices.

Go to work, ONLY if you provide essential products or services in an essential business (healthcare operations, infrastructure and maintenance operations, certain government functions)

The following actions will be prohibited under the order:

Public or private in-person meetings of any size with people outside your residence.

Travel, except to obtain or provide essential services or medical care

Sharing the trip with someone outside your residence

The orders, in their entirety, can be read here: