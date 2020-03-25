More than 2 million more people in the Denver metro area will be under orders to stay home starting Thursday – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>More than 2 million more people in the Denver metro area will be under orders to stay home starting Thursday - The Denver Post

More than 2 million people in the Denver metro area will be under new orders to stay home starting Thursday, as communities across the state are making stricter efforts to restrict movement in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML14e1f0f9fa5229357656270e7325ca5d11%%MINIFYHTML14e1f0f9fa5229357656270e7325ca5d12%

The new orders cover residents of Boulder, Jefferson, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, according to a Jefferson County Public Health press release. It comes a day after a similar measure went into effect in Denver, meaning that a significant portion of Colorado residents will soon be under some sort of stay-at-home order.

Orders are effective at 8 a.m. from Thursday to April 17.

The orders require people to stay at home, except for essential activities like shopping for food, picking up medicine, and exercising outside away from the crowds.

People who provide essential business and government services, as well as those who carry out the construction of essential public infrastructure such as housing, will be able to continue working.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here