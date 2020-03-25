MLB uniforms ranked: Ranking the uniforms of the 30 teams before the 2020 season

%MINIFYHTML4d9e66c4db9b449d82ffa433240b402911% %MINIFYHTML4d9e66c4db9b449d82ffa433240b402912%

What makes a good uniform?

%MINIFYHTML4d9e66c4db9b449d82ffa433240b402913% %MINIFYHTML4d9e66c4db9b449d82ffa433240b402914%

Is it creativity? Tradition? Design? Colors?

%MINIFYHTML4d9e66c4db9b449d82ffa433240b402915% %MINIFYHTML4d9e66c4db9b449d82ffa433240b402916%

This is why classifying uniforms is so difficult: there are so many factors involved in the classification of a uniform, the main one being subjectivity. What looks good to you may not look so good to someone else.

MORE: Hello MLB! When baseball returns, more microphone broadcasts please

But it's a little easier in baseball considering there are no bad uniforms in the league in 2020. There are no Buccaneers cream jerseys here. And since many franchises are so rooted in tradition and familiarity, there's not much wiggle room for a total look overhaul. Many teams rely on blue and red. Many trust the lyrics of the script.

There's a weird dichotomy in baseball, where tradition reigns supreme and fans generally agree that things stay the same. In some cases, cutting-edge franchise decisions have met with a disastrous backlash (we're looking at you, Arizona).

But that doesn't mean there is no room for creativity in uniforms. We've seen teams like the Padres and the Brewers move forward with their 2020 kits, rekindling tradition as they await the future.

Therefore, every time we see these uniforms in the field, they will be a gift for the eyes. Taking into account the colors, logos, alternatives and design, this is how they are classified:

MLB Uniform Classification

30. Indians

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7f/29/francisco-lindor-getty-ftr-121919_mruennuuz4rx1pyjyg70hcvs7.jpg?t=524182031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The "C,quot; logo (if we can call it that) used on Indian hats is pretty bland and generic, and arguably no team uses its color scheme worse. And here they are a lot from teams that rely on red, white and blue as their primary colors.

With Chief Wahoo (thankfully) out of rotation, perhaps the Indians would be on a total reboot of their franchise? Perhaps a return from the Cleveland Spiders? The Cleveland Bluebirds? Whatever the case may be, the generic look of the Tribe needs updating. Damn the "Major League,quot;. – Joe Rivera

29. Phillies

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/da/4/bryce-harper-getty-ftr-032520_38hrk1cqewku143ovyvqbslc2.jpg?t=304585017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



While the Phillies' alternate uniforms are nice, the cream uniforms are generally pretty and underused as alternates, while the light blue is in vogue again, the whole package is like Hey

Philadelphia benefits from a recognizable dash on the chest, but there's also something about the red stripes that's hard on the eyes. Given its location, Philadelphia would probably also use a little more help from Americana in its uniforms; Using your Liberty Bell logo a little more than your current "P,quot; logo would be a welcome sight. – Joe Rivera

28. Diamondbacks

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ed/26/diamondbacks-ftr-dbacks-032520_d9jjrdfwn3c61gxfsota27r1r.jpg?t=304866473,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



When the Diamondbacks entered their uniform redesign in the mid-2010s, there was a fair amount of teasing thrown at them. Some of them were justified, the pants with the snakeskin designs on the shoulders and ankles looked strange, but they deserve some credit for having an identity and owning it.

This is where Arizona gets bitten by snakes: while some teams have three primary colors, the D-backs have five, just a few rainbows. ("Rainbow Snakes,quot; is a much cooler name than Diamondbacks, for what it's worth.) Also, the "D-BACKS,quot; on the chest looks a bit fond.

Arizona deserves a lot of credit for trying, but a simpler, sleeker, more streamlined look would probably work better for them. – Joe Rivera

Arizona deserves a lot of credit for trying, and a simpler, sleeker, more streamlined look should probably work for them, but they have a great need to tone it down a bit when it comes to their colors. – Joe Rivera

27. Marlins

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4/e6/marlins-getty-ftr-032520_tv4an1fpcv0s1jpp6zg6njmi7.jpg?t=305088633,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The new look the Marlins unveiled a few years ago was a welcome sight. But uniforms, especially with the addition of black, simply don't stand out on the field.

Even with Miami's decidedly pink and teal embellishments and contours, there is something not striking about these uniforms, and that is annoying considering the color scheme is very "Miami Vice." But uniforms are very unpleasant in Miami. Or something. – Joe Rivera

26. White Sox

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d0/f5/white-sox-getty-ftr-032520_ldfay1jj2v4b1vcfh0o3mdo0u.jpg?t=305370049,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Black and white work in certain sports on certain occasions. That should It works for the White Sox, and it does to some degree – the logo is a classic, and its alternate uniform black tops are classy, ​​too. The kicks are also nice. (No one tells Chris Sale that I said this.)

But that's really where it ends. It's a little difficult to be creative with a black and white outline, so the South Siders should try to implement their silver a little more on their uniforms. – Joe Rivera

25. tigers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/35/69/tigers-uniform-nike-ftr-032520_z4zcki7u4j6h1k7xng5w91uyx.jpg?t=305577537,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Tigers suffer from a major problem: simplicity.

Old English D on the cover has been used since Methuselah walked the planet. The uniforms have not changed since then either.

Tradition can go a long way, but Tigers do not have actual images of tigers anywhere on their uniforms. Which is one thing, I guess. They also have no alternate uniforms, which is an interesting way to do not sell merchandise in 2020. – Joe Rivera

24. national

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e0/3d/nationals-getty-ftr-032520_gn1gs5gm3gb1ged1cpr2aw59.jpg?t=305821985,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Nationals have had a few different looks since they established a store in D.C., and none have been particularly inspiring. The current joke that the main Curly W logo looks like the Walgreen logo isn't as much humor as a statement of fact, and its scripts are pretty bland.

Like the Phillies, a team based in Nation & # 39; s Capital could use a little more the flavor of & # 39; Murrica. There is no eagle, and stars and stripes are present on one of his alternate uniforms. – Joe Rivera

23. Orioles

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f2/87/orioles-nike-ftr-032520_12acw0816je4g18zpctbkg30go.jpg?t=306090601,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Orioles are one of only three teams in the MLB that use black and orange as two of their primary colors, which is not particularly inspiring for excitement and joy. More like melancholy.

That said, the Orioles' uniforms are pretty simple: letters written on the front and no stripes, piping, or otherwise on the top. A single stripe on the trouser leg serves as the sole ornament.

It doesn't really happen much here, but they get some points for using the cartoon bird over the realist for a few years. – Joe Rivera

22. Rockies

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9a/aa/rockies-getty-ftr-032520_udzfje2awezo11qyjhtnep2in.jpg?t=306313017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Roxes have one of the best color schemes in the league, but their uniforms are somewhat strange. It could be a dose of generic: the stripes don't seem to fit, while the grays away are essentially cut-and-paste clip art.

The main logo on the "CR,quot; cap doesn't really give the Rockies a great identity. Vest shirts are generally terrible, don't tell me, even if the black alternatives they have are quite intimidating. The purple alternatives they have are also nice. But the whole set needs plus. – Joe Rivera

21. lightning

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1/bc/yandy-diaz-getty-ftr-032520_ywcuxaktaaq51q1q9n8xvyss3.jpg?t=306491633,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Rays have done some good things in their uniform. They brought back the Devil Rays rainbow jerseys in 2019 (which they should wear full time, but I'm rambling).

Her sweater is smart enough with her "ray,quot; of sunshine. They have a nice blue shirt. They just aren't anything particularly special. But hey, all that could change when they move to Montreal. – Emily Carson

MORE: 15 things we miss most about baseball, ranked

20. cardinals

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/95/0/cardinals-uniform-nike-ftr-032520_1gx9vh3xp7lf51gpj4xgmpgwtf.jpg?t=306664505,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Cardinals are as traditionalist as ever when it comes to their uniforms, and that's what helps them a little here.

The Birds at Bat logo on the chest has been in use since 1998, but it looks like it's time for an update. Even more when it is considered that the logo is used in all the iterations of its uniform: local, visitor and alternative.

The "StL,quot; cap logo is undergoing a minor overhaul for 2020, with the outline of the letters not so thick, making it look a little less fuzzy on the cap. It's a small but welcome change to make it look a bit sharper. – Joe Rivera

19. Rangers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/72/82/rangers-uniforms-rangers-ftr-032420_90z9oo0ydtg31nvfm9wmiviof.jpg?t=211254409,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Rangers are … doing a lot this year. With the addition of the new stadium, they have also launched a new wardrobe. Several of these uniforms are good, like the light blue and the Rangers' new script. Other items like new belts, caps, logos and drop shadows that don't match are just confusing.

The Rangers are becoming the new Diamondbacks with their six (Six !!! Who needs six !!!) uniforms and unnecessarily complicated rebranding. This uniform redesign had a chance to be good, but all we really needed from the Rangers was for them to pick a primary color. Red or blue, boys? That is all we want to know. – Emily Carson

18. brave

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/24/braves-uniform-nike-ftr-032520_kmymx3gwuq6w1fhhpoaf3jiez.jpg?t=306943569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Braves uniforms work for them. They are identifiable with the dash and the tomahawk underline on the front. Its color scheme is generally fine, considering that almost everyone else in baseball uses it.

However, they do lose some points in the cap logo: the "A,quot; is fine but, like many other teams on this list, it lacks any kind of identity or taste.

But that cream alternates, although … *fan yourself. * Hot. – Joe Rivera

17. giants

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/43/b9/dubon-belt-getty-ftr-032520_1a7vhc8wnwzl1fgsnucaivwps.jpg?t=307145017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The orange teams did not fare well in this ranking. You can blame personal prejudice or whatever, but really, who likes orange so much?

The Giants are probably one of the most iconic orange franchises (not that there are many iconic or orange franchises to compete with). Homemade cream shirts are not bad. They keep the orange to a minimum, except for the alternatives, which is the correct option. Any advice? Wear black sweaters more, the color will keep them warmer when they are at bay. – Emily Carson

16. red

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c9/77/reds-uniform-nike-ftr-032520_1ewck312zgccl1xtl1g9500kk7.jpg?t=308401145,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Reds will have a much less exciting uniform season than in 2019, when they presented 15 throwback uniforms to celebrate their 150th anniversary of baseball in Cincinnati. However, they have added an alternate red jersey with "Reds,quot; on the script on the front. It's not an exciting offseason, at least uniformly wise, but a nice addition nonetheless. – Emily Carson

15. angels

Mike Trout https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9b/c4/mike-trout-041019-getty-ftrjpg_1odzy0ylrsawr1h0cuhzir7w4f.jpg?t=107415618,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Maybe the Angels should be higher on this list. After all, they are definitely not the worst uniforms here. They are pleasing to the eye, the design works with the logo and they look sharp in the field.

However, like his perennial superstar Mike Trout, all of that still isn't going to give them a trophy. Uniforms, while better than some, are simply not winning stuff.

The letters on the chest are distinctive, but they also seem very separate, perhaps because teams across baseball still use hyphens. mass – Emily Carson and Joe Rivera

14. Astros

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/9a/astros-nike-ftr-032520_mmk20m0pjx0n1jaguxnhlvpl7.jpg?t=308796441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



How do the Astros, one of the few teams that wear orange, manage to have terribly boring uniforms? How do your controversial nature tequila throws at sunrise spark more joy?

Have we considered that while the Astros were hitting the trash cans, what they were really trying to say is "This is where our uniforms belong,quot;?

The uniforms are fine, just not great.– Emily Carson

13. Blue Jays

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/eb/2c/vlad-biggio-getty-ftr-032520_e1i6eqft12g8176pkpuossm6u.jpg?t=309003113,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Blue Jays, like many other teams, have added powder blue uniforms and look very stylish. Between that and his "cleaned,quot; blue jay logo, it's been a productive offseason for the Jays, in terms of uniforms.

When the Jays reintroduced their pre-2000 uniforms back into the fold, it was the only change they really had to make. But of all the primary blue uniforms throughout the game, these are probably the best. – Emily Carson and Joe Rivera

12. pirates

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3a/ca/josh-bell-pirates-ftr-032520_1koxjt999jri51dqluh43gpn5o.jpg?t=309173081,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Pirates only have good uniforms. Scientifically speaking, they are extremely cool. Black and yellow are elegant, stylish and a fitting tribute to the city. What else can we say?

Oh, how about the Pirates are wearing the fan-favorite "Pittsburgh,quot; script on their away jerseys this season? All right, guys. – Emily Carson

11. Mets

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d5/7b/davis-alonso-getty-ftr-032520_1t1ke6nkp8t7t11ovp9761d0gs.jpg?t=309489145,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Mets have had more looks over the years than Queens have pizzerias, and they have all been pretty good (as well as the pizzerias in Queens). His current line of uniforms is the simplest they have been in years, with a house, a road, and two alternate uniforms.

One of the alternatives is sneaky sexy, with silver / gray lettering on the chest with an orange outline against blue uniforms. Around him, the Mets have a great lineup of uniforms. However, they should bring back the off-white uniforms (no, I won't let it go). And with Pete Alonso and others hitting the drum for black units to return, the Mets could boast one of the best lineups in the sport. At least uniformly wise. – Joe Rivera

MORE: MLB Should Open Treasure Filled Files To Keep Baseball Alive During Break

10. Red Sox

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/67/d4/red-sox-nike-ftr-032520_1eszii5yhxplr11iq1z24r1n6m.jpg?t=309786049,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Of all the "classic,quot; teams, the Red Sox have the most variety. However, of all the "classic,quot; teams, the Red Sox have never been afraid to change the look of their units, even if they have been minor.

The lyrics are definitely Boston. Everything about uniforms is. Maybe they could stop by a portrait of Ben Affleck there somewhere, just to chow up the chowdah a bit. – Joe Rivera

9. Sailors

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5e/95/mariners-getty-ftr-032520_15qmsr0wr73s0zldttzfjm7yn.jpg?t=310100569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Mariners have silver and teal in their color scheme, and that only deserves a place in the top 10 of the uniform. It is a perfect Seattle uniform. The only reason the Mariners don't get a higher score is that they should have used more teal and silver. They have a teal alternative that's great, but it absolutely wouldn't hurt to wear more of those colors on a daily basis. It would also be negligent not to mention her sweet yellow and blue cream flashbacks. They could use them more, too, with no complaints here. – Emily Carson

8. twins

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/95/19/nelson-cruz-getty-ftr-032520_n78z9ltdpt0i1nnusi22iiq1a.jpg?t=310263441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Twins in 2018 introduced gorgeous alternative uniforms featuring gold stitching, and this year they reintroduced powder blue uniforms, returning to the trend that was sweeping the sport.

The Twins probably have too many alternate uniforms: the reds with the "TC,quot; on the front should be the strangers, but the whole outfit is nice. Plus, they have cream alternatives, because they want to please the baseball gods. – Joe Rivera

7. Puppies

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/b2/c4/kris-bryant-cubs-getty-ftr-062817_1rz7fgksx2iwq1n9mikfda60ns.jpg?t=-245649100,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



You can notice a trend in us grouping the most "classic,quot; uniforms. There is a reason why these uniforms do not change: there would be an uproar. Case in point: The Cubs. Classic jersey, classic franchise, an unbeatable uniform.

Their only problem this year is that, just like the Yankees, who wear their logo on the right side of the shirt, they will also suffer from the dreaded placement of Nike. You will look very rare in these beautiful timeless uniforms. – Emily Carson

6. Dodgers

Cody Bellinger https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/98/9c/cody-bellinger-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1ui7auieb8k41c2qu1m58rs0y.jpg?t=-582287381,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



It's classic, it's timeless, it should probably be rated higher, but everyone else did fun things with their jerseys this year, it's … the Los Angeles Dodgers. A uniform so ubiquitous that they often play road games in gray "Dodgers,quot; jerseys, despite having a charming "Los Angeles,quot; script for their away team.

Ah well, that is the price of being loved. – Emily Carson

5. Yankees

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/40/cf/lemahieu-judge-ftr-032420_vomddp423qvw1ugp2rm48s86c.jpg?t=221772441,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



They are pinstripes. That is all.

The Yankees would surely benefit from introducing a third uniform to their traditional two. Yes, it is almost sacrilege to say it. Who cares? An alternate blue uniform on Friday night with white NY on the chest would be great. These are the Yankees, who would sell their body odor in bottles if that meant making some money, after all.

That said, the uniforms have largely remained unchanged, aside from a few minor font updates, for the better part of a century. After all, it would be difficult to update such an iconic look, but introducing a third alternative, one night a week, wouldn't be a bad idea. – Joe Rivera

4. Real

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/af/1e/royals-uniforms-nike-ftr-032420_5zzr34qhrzbe11zmsokt6trm5.jpg?t=220048633,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Of all the blues from all the teams around the world, there is nothing quite as attractive and personable as K.C. Royal blue.

They are simple, pretty and direct. There really is nothing you don't like here. Everything from the logo, the colors that match perfectly and the unique outfit are nice. Good job, Kansas City, and never change. – Joe Rivera

3. Parents

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9c/fe/padres-uniforms-padres-ftr-032420_1rs2l67r3jvon1495s6fctfq79.jpg?t=220276017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Padres have finally succeeded. They've brought back their classic brown uniforms, a color no other team wears, and abandoned the boring navy shirts that never set them apart. It's a darker brown than their original uniforms, and they keep the script on their old navy jerseys, but this is definitely a step in the right direction. These shirts make a team show themselves on the field.

Now if you want to get a little better, you should take back the funky fonts from the late 70s / early 80s. That's a fun shirt. – Emily Carson

2. Brewers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/40/50/brewers-uniforms-brewers-ftr-032420_1p12rp1xljpsx1c0c6e38vkfii.jpg?t=209865017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



With the unveiling of the Brewers' new away uniforms, they easily have the best road kits in the sport. It's nice to see the grays away slowly fade away. His new blue units with gold lettering on top of the uniform are instantly one of the best alternatives in all of baseball, and they haven't even been on the field yet.

It's also always great to see teams hug the cities they play in with winks and allusions on their uniforms. The Brewers' home cream color is a reference to the cream brick that Milwaukee is famous for: seriously, off-white and cream is the way to go, MLB. The team also reintroduced the best logo in baseball, with some updates. – Joe Rivera

1. athletics

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/db/6e/semien-chapman-getty-ftr-032420_1r8ac3nss3l4j15jrtjbc0kdgr.jpg?t=221253081,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



First, we have to start with the color scheme. There's something intrinsically fun, cute, and iconic about the Athletics' green, white, and gold colors. They are truly unique, especially in a sport that is so used to the traditional red, white, and blue color combinations that virtually any other team has.

So we have alternative uniforms. Things can get a little complicated with alternative uniforms in baseball, but not with Athletics; Its Kelly green alternates with white lettering and gold trim is one of the best alts in baseball.

Altogether, it's a wonderful set of uniforms that captures the team's identity, all while wearing a unique set of colors. – Joe Rivera