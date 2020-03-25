MISSING IN ACTION. Disappoints fans for choosing death over vaccine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Instagram

Insisting that the key to fighting the coronavirus is prevention, the creator of successes of & # 39; Paper Planes & # 39; It emphasizes that people need to trust that they can do it without stressing medical systems.

MISSING IN ACTION. he has sent fans spiraling after insisting he would choose death over a vaccine.

The outspoken hit maker of "Paper Planes" made it clear he is against vaccination in a series of tweets during an online chat with his followers on Wednesday, March 25, explaining that he is not a fan of any drugs, including whether it offers security against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"If I have to choose the vaccine or the chip, I will choose death," he wrote.

"Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with technology, technicians (sic) in bed with us, we are in bed with the crown (sic). Corona is in bed with science. " So … the best is prevention (sic). "

When supporters expressed disappointment with their anti-vaccine stance, M.I.A. she continued: "In the United States, they had me vaccinate my son before admission to school. It was the most difficult thing. Not having a choice about this as a mother. I never want to feel that again. He was so ill for 3 weeks that Docs had to do what". pump it with antibiotics to reduce 3 vaxin fever (sic). "

"As an adult you have a choice! By then, you have developed your immune system."

MISSING IN ACTION. He then urged all of his fans to stress over the coronavirus pandemic to calm down and trust the vaccines they were given as children.

"Don't panic, it's okay," added the "Bad Girls" star. "You are not going to die. You can do it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You will be fine. You can survive without jumping into the pan. You are fine. All the vaccinations you have already had is enough to see you (sic)."