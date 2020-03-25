Minor Leagues in the Red Sox test positive for coronavirus

The Red Sox announced Tuesday night that a minor league player had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The player's positive test occurred on March 23 after he returned home. The Red Sox said it was the last one at Fenway South on March 15.
The Red Sox kept the player's name confidential and believe he contracted the virus after leaving spring training.
As a precaution, the Red Sox decided to shut down all activity at Fenway South for at least two weeks. The facility will undergo a thorough cleaning to disinfect the area. The Red Sox have instructed all players who were in close contact with the minor league player to be quarantined for two weeks.
