Minor Leagues in the Red Sox test positive for coronavirus

The Red Sox announced Tuesday night that a minor league player had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

%MINIFYHTML5262589af3bfa32d42c26e65d442c9a011% %MINIFYHTML5262589af3bfa32d42c26e65d442c9a012%

The player's positive test occurred on March 23 after he returned home. The Red Sox said it was the last one at Fenway South on March 15.

The Red Sox kept the player's name confidential and believe he contracted the virus after leaving spring training.