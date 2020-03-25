Minnesota Coronavirus: Governor Walz issues executive order directing MN residents to stay home for 2 weeks – Up News Info

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order directing Minnesota residents to stay home for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on Wednesday afternoon.

Walz made the announcement at 2 p.m. address of your residence, during a daily update on the pandemic with state health officials.

Ordering Shelter-in-Place will lessen the infection, Walz says, and keep hospital beds and personal protective equipment available to healthcare workers. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) March 25, 2020

The stay-at-home order takes effect on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Walz also announced that the closure of bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations will run until May 1, 2020.

The Democratic governor also warned that the fight would extend "far beyond Easter."

The state's count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 287 on Wednesday, 25 more than the previous day, with 26 hospitalized cases, 11 more than Tuesday. Authorities have emphasized that the actual total number of Minnesota residents with the disease is much higher because many people do not qualify for the test. But more than 11,000 people have been tested in Minnesota, the Health Department said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

In other developments, Minnesota lawmakers were preparing to return to the Capitol on Thursday to bolster the state's fight against COVID-19 and help residents cope with economic difficulties. The details of the aid package have not been announced.

In addition, the Minneapolis-based Target announced new measures Wednesday to protect shoppers and store employees. Payment lanes will be cleaned after each sale. New signs and floor stickers will encourage shoppers to stay away from each other. Target will suspend sales of reusable bags and ask guests to bring their own bags to pack their own items at checkout. Additionally, Target will stop accepting returns and exchanges of merchandise at the store for three weeks, although it will accept returns that expire during that period.

