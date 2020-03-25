Minnesota coronavirus: Abbott Northwestern Hospital prepares beds for COVID-19 care – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdf8db67824af0fe13b119f8e185efe0c11% %MINIFYHTMLdf8db67824af0fe13b119f8e185efe0c12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Engineers and mechanics have been working overtime to convert the rooms at Abbott Northwestern Hospital for patient care with COVID-19.

By the end of the week, Abbott will have an additional 63 rooms for patient treatment.

As Bill Hudson shows us, they are changing the hospital air flow to prevent the virus from migrating.

In his 42 years with Abbott Northwestern, Steve Waderich never had to redesign hospital rooms in such a rapid order.

"Hundreds of people are working on this daily," Waderich said. "We thought it was going to take weeks."

In just 10 days, they converted 63 patient rooms into suites with negative airflow.

"We want to maintain air flow to patient care so that it does not go out into the common corridors, where our staff and others are in that area," Waderich said.

The COVID-19 virus attaches itself to small particles in the air. Therefore, it is essential to control the air flow of a hospital.

"It is a high efficiency filtration fan unit," said Waderich.

The huge induction fans are equipped with a special filter. By moving 4,000 cubic feet per minute, the system will trap micron-sized virus particles, preventing them from spreading to other parts of the hospital.

The conversion was accelerated as other construction jobs were diverted. Allow crews to design and build air systems to convert cancer and heart care suites into beds to handle COVID-19 patients.

"So we simply redirected our resources from various projects we had here at Abbott Northwestern," said Waderich.

Meanwhile, Hennepin Healthcare says it can increase another 38 ICU beds, if necessary. Allow hospitals to buy the much-needed time before a surge of patients occurs.