Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson introduce Baby Boy Bo after adopting a dog

Miley Cyrus Y Cody SimpsonThe small family grew bigger.
The couple is now the proud mother of a new mixed puppy named Shepherd named Bo Cyrus, whom the Australian singer has named Baby Boy Bo. Excited to share the news of his latest addition, Cody visited Instagram to show off his adorable fur baby.
"Baby Boy Bo," he captioned his post, where he and Miley can be seen huddled next to the sweet cub in a family selfie. "Keep everyone safe." In another instant, the canine appears to be helping his musical parents write some songs while lounging on the couch next to his guitars and typewriter. "Sweet son," Cody wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Miley rescued Bo from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, where she adopted several of her other pets in the past. During an episode of his live Instagram show Bright-minded, the "Slide Away,quot; singer revealed that she called her little boy after his father Billy Ray Cyrus, whose nickname was Bo in high school.
It was also available during the episode Melissa Bacelar, who is the owner of The Wagmor. After Miley introduced Bo to the world, the duo discussed how the coronavirus outbreak has affected the animal population and left many animals in need of a home.
Like Miley and Cody, several other celebrities have been contributing to fostering and adopting dogs during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Selena Gomez She debuted with her new puppy Daisy during an Instagram Live and shared that she wanted to do her part to make sure animals like Daisy received "a safe place."
Weird eye& # 39; s Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone Y Kyle chandlerThey have also helped animals in need by fostering furry ones in recent days.
"It is very important for us to support local shelters because they receive much less foot traffic during this pandemic," said Antoni in a video posted by Austin Pets Alive. "If you can't commit to adopting, I would also encourage you."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
