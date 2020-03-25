Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson introduce Baby Boy Bo after adopting a dog

Miley Cyrus Y Cody SimpsonThe small family grew bigger.

The couple is now the proud mother of a new mixed puppy named Shepherd named Bo Cyrus, whom the Australian singer has named Baby Boy Bo. Excited to share the news of his latest addition, Cody visited Instagram to show off his adorable fur baby.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b9d1b02d0927edba8fa3381152fbea13% %MINIFYHTMLf5b9d1b02d0927edba8fa3381152fbea14%

"Baby Boy Bo," he captioned his post, where he and Miley can be seen huddled next to the sweet cub in a family selfie. "Keep everyone safe." In another instant, the canine appears to be helping his musical parents write some songs while lounging on the couch next to his guitars and typewriter. "Sweet son," Cody wrote on his Instagram Stories.

%MINIFYHTMLf5b9d1b02d0927edba8fa3381152fbea15% %MINIFYHTMLf5b9d1b02d0927edba8fa3381152fbea16%

Miley rescued Bo from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, where she adopted several of her other pets in the past. During an episode of his live Instagram show Bright-minded, the "Slide Away,quot; singer revealed that she called her little boy after his father Billy Ray Cyrus, whose nickname was Bo in high school.