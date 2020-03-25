Mike Trout is up to the game of golf again with a crazy inside shot

Who left that GOAT in the house?
Current baseball superstar Mike Trout could also be a future golf star, if his recent golf exploits are an indication. First, he became the first human to throw a golf ball into outer space at Albert Pujols' Top Golf charity event a few weeks ago.
But Trout was not done with the clubs there. In a video posted to Trout's Instagram account on Tuesday night, the 28-year-old was doing his usual Trout stuff, this time hammering a ball from the second floor of a house into a Solo glass.
Again, is there something Trout can't do? He is already establishing himself as one of baseball's all-time greats and only a global pandemic can delay him as the baseball season has been halted due to COVID-19.
Regardless, it's nice to see that Trout is kept busy while camps across the country are closed. Maybe this should be the birth of a new television show: "Mike Trout Does Things,quot;. We would look
