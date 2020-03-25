Microsoft: Microsoft pauses all optional non-security versions of Windows – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb7a110c15d671581743b3829c672ec7711% %MINIFYHTMLb7a110c15d671581743b3829c672ec7712%

In an attempt to focus on security updates, Microsoft is pausing all optional non-security versions for supported versions of Windows and its server products.

The tech giant particularly suspends C and D updates, which are generally released during the third and fourth week of each month, respectively.

These include non-security enhancements and fixes. But the changes won't take effect until May, so we can still expect a few optional last non-security releases next month, Engadget reported Wednesday.

The company will also delay the scheduled service end date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 from April 14 to October 13.

"We have been evaluating the public health situation and understand that this is affecting our customers," Microsoft said in the Engadget report.

