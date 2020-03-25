Michael Rapaport to Melania Trump: You are a silly animal!

Actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport had some not-so-nice words for First Lady Melania Trump about her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Look at this DUMB FKC!" he wrote in a tweet. "She thinks it's SEXXXY TIME? Silly FKC! You're a silly animal @FLOTUS MAGA! Look what you've done!"

He has since removed the tweet.

His response was to Trump's recent public service announcement to civilians.

"Today I want to talk to you about the coronavirus and what it means to you and your family," he said in the video. "While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever. Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will meet again at places of worship, concerts and sporting events."

"I urge you to stay connected to your family and loved ones through video chats, phone calls, social media, and other secure technologies," he continued. "Stay safe. And remember that while many of us are apart, we are all in this together."

Did Rapaport take it too far or not?

He was also recently enraged, demanding that people stay inside their homes.