Michael Phelps concerned about mental health during layoff – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML06ee13282235edbf0f74b45f90ec234f11% %MINIFYHTML06ee13282235edbf0f74b45f90ec234f12%

Michael Phelps has been outspoken about his mental health issues, even when he became the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

%MINIFYHTML06ee13282235edbf0f74b45f90ec234f13% %MINIFYHTML06ee13282235edbf0f74b45f90ec234f14%

Now, with the Tokyo Games on hold due to the coronavirus, retirees worry a lot that some athletes may have trouble coping with this unprecedented delay.

%MINIFYHTML06ee13282235edbf0f74b45f90ec234f15% %MINIFYHTML06ee13282235edbf0f74b45f90ec234f16%

"It is a total wonder," Phelps told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "There is so much wave of emotions. I can't imagine what these athletes are going through right now."

In a phone interview from his home in Arizona, where he is largely huddled like many others around the world, Phelps reluctantly praised the International Olympic Committee for postponing the games until 2021 as the world faces the pandemic.

"Honestly, my first thought was that I was relieved," he said. "Now there is more chance that we can overcome this and do what we have to do to save as many lives as possible." I was glad to see them logically making a smart decision. It's frustrating that it took so long. "

With the now-formally anticipated Olympic postponement, Phelps turned his attention to world-class athletes who must deal with yet another jarring change in their preparations, even as they were still processing the cuts in training and the lack of human contact stemming from global efforts. to reduce the virus.

Since his retirement in 2016, after an unprecedented Olympic career that produced 23 golds and 28 medals overall, Phelps has spoken of suffering from depression and anxiety. He even had suicidal thoughts at his lowest points.

He knows this is a challenging time for those who had their sights set on the Olympics, which were scheduled to open on July 24, but have now been delayed by up to a year.

"As athletes, we are so regimented," said Phelps. “At this point, all the work is done. We're just fine-tuning the little things to get to this point. Now it's like, "Oh … we're not competing." All of these emotions begin to erupt. I really think mental health is so important right now. "

Phelps said the key to coping is to keep things as simple as possible.

"It just controls what you can control," he said. "We are in such unknown waters. We get all these big questions: what if? What if? What if? It is very difficult to understand. We are having a hard time just understanding it."

Thinking back on his own career, Phelps said he probably could have coped with a postponement very well during the height of his career because he had such a strong focus on his goals. But he probably would have struggled with a delay before the London 2012 Games, when his motivation was slow and he wasn't even sure he wanted to compete.

"It was barely holding it together at the seams," Phelps recalled. "I don't know if I could have done it for another year."

He retired after London, only to return to the pool less than two years later with a new passion that led to five more golds and a silver in Rio.

Phelps said he would be happy to offer advice and a shoulder to lean on any athlete struggling in the coming weeks and months.

"Some guys have already reached out, asking questions about what they can do," he said. "Everything I can do to support my friends and other people who want to try to fulfill their goals and dreams, I will do it. This is a great time for mental health. Now it is more important than ever. I hope everyone is taking care of themselves. and physically right now. I'm always available and open anytime for anyone who needs help. "

Now 34, Phelps is happily married and has three young children. Although he has no plans for another return, he is still involved in the sport through a swimsuit company and other business ventures.

He was eager to attend the Olympics as a spectator for the first time. He has not been in Japan since his great performance at the 2001 World Championship.

"I am someone who really loves and enjoys watching the sport at the highest level," said Phelps. "Obviously I know what it takes to get there. I really wanted to see how everyone was doing. ”

He still plans to be at the Olympics.

But, like everyone else, his plans remain.