Michael Jackson estate donates $ 300K to alleviate coronavirus

As we continue to move forward against the global coronavirus outbreak, celebrities around the world are doing what they can to help financially, and that now includes the late Michael Jackson. It has recently been announced that the King of Pop estate has donated close to half a million to the coronavirus relief effort.

According to @RollingStone, the Michael Jackson Estate will donate $ 300,000 to help three organizations affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The three communities include Broadway Cares, the Three Square Nevada Food Bank and MusiCares; Each organization will receive a donation of $ 100,000. For the Three Square Food Bank, the Heritage donation will go towards providing 300,000 meals to those in need and helping to maintain supplies for Three Square Food Bank, as they operate the largest food bank in southern Nevada. Elsewhere, the donation to MusiCares will support working musicians and help people in the music industry affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson Estate said the following regarding the donations:

“We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango passed away from the virus. Other artists and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have lost their jobs and face an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been very welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been closed, leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without income. Michael's spirit of generosity and support throughout his life is legendary. These donations are inspired by him. "

Additionally, Tom Viola, CEO of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS expressed his gratitude for the generosity:

“Every day the theaters remain dark, entertainment and performing arts professionals face immediate and unprecedented challenges. This incredibly generous donation from the Michael Jackson Estate will help ensure that those onstage, behind the scenes, and behind the scenes receive life-saving medical care, emergency financial assistance, and counseling during and after this crisis. "

Michael Jackson Estate is responding to the challenge of more than 20 Broadway producers who are donating up to $ 1 million in donations to double contributions to the Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS Emergency Assistance Fund COVID-19.

