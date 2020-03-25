Michael Biehn Joins, Bill Burr Returns – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf8414a4be72a18635cd2de5524f2e0b711% %MINIFYHTMLf8414a4be72a18635cd2de5524f2e0b712%

The Up News Info has confirmed everything The Mandalorian Season 2 noise: Michael Biehn has joined, with comedian Bill Burr returning as his season one character from the Imperial marksman-turned-mercenary Mayfield.

Biehn, a vet from movies like The Terminator, Planet Terror, Tombstone Y Aliens He is reportedly playing a bounty hunter from Mando's past.

Mayfield de Burr worked with Mando on a job and eventually betrays him. Gina Carano and Carl Weathers also return respectively as their Command allies, Cara Dune and Greef Karga. Last week, Slash Film broke the news that Rosario Dawson will appear in Season 2 as Anakin Skywalker's trainee Ahsoka Tano, and as far as we know, he's not a regular role in the series.

The Disney + series has finished filming and is expected to air in October.

Mandalorian, established five years after 1983 Star Wars movie The return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the evil Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is of the same rebel warrior class as the legacy. Star Wars Jango Fett character.