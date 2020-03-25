Melissa Gorga posts pictures of swimsuits 10 years apart and there is no difference!

%MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a11% %MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a12%

Melissa Gorga turned to social media to share two side-by-side photos showing her now and a decade ago swinging in bathing suits! That being said, it soon became clear to his followers that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn't changed a bit!

In fact, in any case, she looks increasingly attractive and beautiful now!

%MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a13% %MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a14%

So is! The photo from the past was from when I was 30, while the second one is more recent!

%MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a15% %MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a16%

As you know, the star turned 41 just a few days ago on March 21, so she had to do a little 10-year challenge and show the world that she still has it!

Not only that, but she actually showed off her bikini body twice on the special day, so she obviously felt after celebrating the milestone.

In the end, however, she was trying to inspire her followers and encourage them not to fear aging.

‘Ok ladies. You are about to go another year, you should never worry about going another decade. Everyone will improve with age, especially from the inside out. Do not be afraid! Embrace him, "he wrote alongside the photos.

Soon after, former RHONJ star and friend of Melissa Dina Manzo joked about her caption, writing in the comments section that "Gurlllll enjoys it because in about 5 years s ** t literally starts to fall apart overnight Hahaha,quot;.

The celebrity has purported to speak from experience since he is 48 years old.

However, many others who flooded the post with compliments were much more positive and more optimistic.

Here are some of his reactions: "You look younger and sexier at 40!" / "My God, you are like a good wine, it improves with time. GET OUT OF MELISSA!"

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a32% %MINIFYHTMLd0ddf0ad0df615bbc2ebbc271a01cd0a32%

Sure enough, Melissa looked absolutely stunning and in great shape in both snapshots despite being separated by 10 years.



Post views:

0 0