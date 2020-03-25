Meghan McCain says Whoopi Goldberg predicted her pregnancy

After recently announcing that she is pregnant, Meghan McCain has returned to The view.
"Thanks, I can hear the applause,quot; McCain said while signing remotely from his home. "We are excited, a little surprised. It is bittersweet because there are only so many people in a lot of pain right now. Obviously I would rather be in the study with all of you, but my doctors … advised me not to." I think everyone knows that this has not been an easy path to motherhood, that it took a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here and I think, like many women, it was not a straight line. "
She added: "More or less … I didn't know if I was ever going to be a mother. I'm just trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and that's how it's going to be for for a while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this in more detail, but I think now the United States just wants to talk about the coronavirus.
The 35-year-old girl thanked her fans and co-hosts. Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and guest panelist Sara Haines for sending the best of himself.
She also shared her and her husband Ben domenech "They are completely overwhelmed with all the kindness."
During Wednesday's segment, McCain also shared that her co-host Goldberg had told her "about a year ago that she was going to have a child and she told me the gender."
"You were 100 percent right," McCain added fondly. "And this doesn't help me feel like you have psychic abilities. I said to my mother, 'Whoopi was right about everything, including the moment!' So whatever it is worth. "
"Well, you know," Whoopi replied. "Fortunately, it's working. I'm very happy. I'm happy for you. Every time people celebrate the possibility of childbirth, I think it's a good thing."
The late daughter of the senator John McCain He announced on March 22 via Instagram that he was expecting his first child, eight months after suffering a miscarriage.
"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to discover that I am pregnant," she wrote. "Although this is not how I expected to announce my pregnancy, we and our families are excited to share the news with all of you."
"I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be more vigilant in limiting the number of people we have contact with. Starting immediately, I will join the millions of Americans who They isolate themselves as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, "she said on Instagram, referring to the coronavirus outbreak. "As a result, I will appear on The View from home via satellite."
