Meghan McCain says Whoopi Goldberg predicted her pregnancy

After recently announcing that she is pregnant, Meghan McCain has returned to The view.

"Thanks, I can hear the applause,quot; McCain said while signing remotely from his home. "We are excited, a little surprised. It is bittersweet because there are only so many people in a lot of pain right now. Obviously I would rather be in the study with all of you, but my doctors … advised me not to." I think everyone knows that this has not been an easy path to motherhood, that it took a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here and I think, like many women, it was not a straight line. "

She added: "More or less … I didn't know if I was ever going to be a mother. I'm just trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and that's how it's going to be for for a while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this in more detail, but I think now the United States just wants to talk about the coronavirus.

The 35-year-old girl thanked her fans and co-hosts. Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and guest panelist Sara Haines for sending the best of himself.

She also shared her and her husband Ben domenech "They are completely overwhelmed with all the kindness."