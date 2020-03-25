Meghan Markle "Feels like a new person,quot; after megamexit

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially completed their royal duties and have moved from the UK to Canada, an expert claims that the former Suits the actress has had "a chance to restart,quot;.

Speaking to We weeklyThe source said: "Meghan is delighted to have escaped the chaos of London. She feels like a new person."

See this post on Instagram This afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty the Queen and members of the royal family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working collaboratively to achieve shared economic, environmental, social, and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community that encompasses every geographic region, religion, and culture, embracing the diversity among its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under the age of 30. As President and Vice President of @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth, who have spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The Commonwealth theme for 2020 is "Providing a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,quot;, with an emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to advocating for fair trade and empowering today's youth to transform tomorrow's communities, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to offer a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable environment. future for all. Photo © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on March 9, 2020 at 10:51 a.m. PDT

As almost everyone on planet Earth knows, Harry and Meghan announced in early January that they planned to resign as members of the royal family in order to live a more private life with their ten-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

The couple explained that after many months of internal reflection and discussion, they chose to make the transition this year so that they could begin to forge a new progressive role in the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted to work to become financially independent and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

While Queen Elizabeth amended the couple's original plan, they were allowed to resign as members of royalty and move to Canada. They made their final appearance as members of active royalty earlier this month, and Megxit will officially happen on March 31. There is a one-year transition period as the royal family resolves the financial support and security arrangements for Harry and Meghan.

According to insider information, Markle now has "a true spring in her step again,quot; now that real life is behind her. "It is wonderful to see her in top shape," said the source.

They claimed that Markle "felt trapped and claustrophobic,quot; when she lived at Frogmore Cottage with Prince Harry, and this caused panic attacks.

"I was nervous to walk out her own front door because of all the negative attention it was attracting," the source said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently isolated in Canada, where they plan to stay in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement on March 20, the couple said it is perfectly normal to feel bored or not know what to do with you without your normal routine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added that our emotional well-being is challenged every day, whether we realize it or not, but our lives are full of distractions. Now with COVID coverage constantly changing, everyone is adjusting to this "new normal and the feelings that go with it."



