Meek Mill hints at possible diagnosis of coronavirus

Meek Mill has just freaked out many of his fans these days with a message he shared on his social media account. He posted on Twitter that in late 2019, he experienced some horrible flu-like symptoms, and was so ill that he was thinking back then that no adult can survive this.

He also said that he lost 15 pounds while sick and, as expected, many people freaked out, thinking that he had the new coronavirus back then. Here is her tweet:

‘I was extremely ill in December, around Christmas, with flu-like symptoms … I was saying to myself every day that an older person cannot survive this! I lost about 15 pounds and could barely move! I was never so sick … a doctor never told me what it was, "Meek wrote on Twitter.

Meek realizing he had the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9FSuOmrj65 – p (@ pg13sav) March 24, 2020

Someone said that January in January I had the same symptoms as COVID19 and I had a chest x-ray. Negative tests for strep and flu. They told me it was bronchitis but my symptoms pointed to the flu. I had a 103 fever for a few days, cough, fatigue, aches and pains. They didn't tell us it was rona then. "

Another follower posted this: ‘I went through the same thing in February after a trip to Cancun and got a negative result for the flu and strep. I had pain, fever, a deep cough, and could barely move. My cough lasted four weeks, last week I went back to the Dr. and now they say I have bronchitis! "

Someone else said: mayores Older people can survive and have been if they are healthy. Younger people can also die if they are not healthy. Educate yourself. "

Apart from this, in February, Meek announced that he is no longer among singles. The rapper is reported to be in a relationship with Milan Harris.



