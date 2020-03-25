Massachusetts reveals new coronavirus rules for supermarkets

%MINIFYHTML8eef11b4221f2ae53c0a9e0993020a0611% %MINIFYHTML8eef11b4221f2ae53c0a9e0993020a0612%

Gov. Charlie Baker says the ability of Massachusetts residents to go to the grocery store will continue to be an "unfettered right,quot; as the state tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But you are also setting some guidelines.

The Baker administration issued an order on Wednesday about how grocery stores and pharmacies in Massachusetts should operate amid the pandemic. And while it claims such businesses are "essential and will remain open," the order also imposed new rules, including a state ban on reusable bags in stores and a temporary repeal of local plastic bag bans. Boston's recently established ban on single-use plastic bags was already lifted Wednesday by Mayor Marty Walsh.

The Department of Public Health order also prohibits grocery stores and pharmacies from charging for paper or plastic bags.

The move comes amid concerns that reusable bags could carry viruses, as well as increased lobbying efforts by the plastics industry, as Politico reported Tuesday. But the action has been bipartisan. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican, also recently issued a temporary ban on reusable shopping bags. And on Wednesday, officials at Cambridge, the first Massachusetts municipality to ban single-use plastic bags, did the same.

Some of Tuesday's new state regulations have already been voluntarily implemented by the stores themselves, such as exclusive shopping hours for elderly customers, who are at the highest risk of serious illness or death due to the coronavirus. Tuesday's order forces grocery stores and pharmacies to provide at least one hour per day for only people over the age of 60 to shop, which supermarkets across the country have already widely offered.

"We must also ensure that we make adequate accommodations for our most vulnerable residents so that they can shop safely for food and supplies," Baker said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The order also calls for new precautionary measures, such as hand-washing breaks for employees and social distancing markers on pay lines, and requires grocery stores to close free sampling programs and self-service stations, such as salad bars. .

The new rules will take effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect until Baker's declared state of emergency is rescinded earlier this month or until health officials rescind the order. Here is the complete list: