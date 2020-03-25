Mass. Reps Ayanna Pressley, Seth Moulton show symptoms of coronavirus

Two members of Congress in Massachusetts separately announced Wednesday that they have experienced symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus and have sought medical attention.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, sought treatment for flu-like symptoms, was tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting test results, a spokeswoman said in a brief statement Wednesday night.

Early in the day, Representative Seth Moulton said he has been experiencing symptoms and may be missing votes in the House in the coming days. The Pressley spokeswoman did not say whether the congresswoman expected to miss the next vote.