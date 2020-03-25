Mason Disick reveals that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will not date again

Mason Disick is becoming more visible to public view as the days go by. This time, Mason spoke about one of the most controversial romances in culture right now: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Page Six reported on an Instagram Live session of Mason, the son of Kourtney and Scott.

Mason says in the video recording that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not dating again, despite some of the reports that claim otherwise. The Shade Room picked up the recording first, then deleted it, but then other accounts managed to save it.

Subsequently, Mason's account was also removed, but it is unclear why. Some people on social media believe it was due to an avalanche of people asking him about the relationship, which probably put the boy in trouble with his family.

Kylie and Scott have yet to address the controversy, but they did upload a video of Scott playing basketball with his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Some people think it was done to divert attention from Mason's post.

Mason Disick says that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have NOT been together again.

As fans of the former couple know, Kylie and Scott have been isolating together and caring for their son. Kylie apparently took the pleas of the Surgeon General of the United States seriously. As previously reported, Jerome Adams appeared on Good morning america and urged influencers on social media to try to get people to stay home.

Ever since Jerome asked Kylie for help, Jenner has been uploading videos regularly, urging fans to do their part to "flatten the curve." Other stars to do so include Bella Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, and Seth Rogen.

In a recent Instagram story, Kylie told her fans to "please stay indoors,quot; and to "practice social distancing,quot; as much as possible. He added that it was important to stay home and not expose other people, especially older people, to the virus.

She continued to address the fact that many people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, in other words, they do not show any symptoms and it is not obvious that they have contracted the coronavirus.



