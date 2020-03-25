Masked singer unmasks the T-Rex

The Super Nine has been revealed, and one more singer has removed his mask.

Tonight we saw the last four singers in Group C perform, and it was the T-Rex who lost in the end and had to reveal themselves. She turned out to be youtuber Jojo Siwa (Just like we thought!), And it was a bummer because she had apparently stayed up past midnight every night to practice and make sure her performances were perfect.

%MINIFYHTML1b764aed2e20d07afd7a5d59a037dda011% %MINIFYHTML1b764aed2e20d07afd7a5d59a037dda012%

Once he removed the mask, he revealed that he put his world tour on hiatus only to be on The Masked Singer, and made Will Arnett feel bad because he didn't remember attending the world premiere of The Lego Batman movie in her poodle shoes, which explains the lay poodle she gave her.