Marshall's new Uxbridge speaker features AirPlay 2 and Alexa voice support

The Marshall Uxbridge Voice is the latest Bluetooth speaker from Zound Industries, and adds AirPlay 2 support to the lineup for the first time. Along with Apple's streaming technology, the speaker also supports Bluetooth and Spotify Connect, and you can control it with the Alexa voice assistant. The speaker will be available starting April 8 for $ 199 (£ 169.99 / € 199).

Unlike previous Bluetooth speakers released under the Marshall brand, the Uxbridge's physical controls consist of a series of volume rockers, rather than guitar amp-style knobs. At the top, there are rocker buttons to raise and lower the volume, bass and treble, there is a play / pause button and also a button to disable the Alexa-enabled far field microphone.

AirPlay 2 and Alexa compatibility mean that Uxbridge Voice can also be combined with other speakers that use the same technologies to build a multi-room setup.

Along with support for Alexa, Zound also promises to add support for the Google Assistant to the Uxbridge voice line on June 11. However, unlike Sonos, which added support for the Google Assistant through an update to its existing Alexa speakers, Zound is rolling out a completely separate version of Uxbridge Voice with support for Google's voice assistant. It's similar to the approach he took with his first two Alexa-enabled Marshall speakers, the Stanmore II and Acton II, which also received separate Google Assistant models later.