Married to Mariah Huq from Medicine shows love to husband Aydin amidst Covid-19 outbreak

Married to medicine star Mariah Huq, she sent a love message to her husband, Aydin Huq, who is busy on the front line helping to save lives amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The baby and I were supposed to be on a beach vacation this week to celebrate our anniversary. Instead, we canceled and he's working on his days off! So many people making sacrifices and all they ask is for us to make a little one. Stay at home, "he wrote.

Mariah urged her followers to stay home and be safe as the country continues to grapple with the virus that has flooded several states, including Atlanta.

On Monday, the number of people who tested positive for the virus exceeded 1,000 and that number is expected to increase further.

According to AJC, health officials reported 226 new cases and six new deaths just Tuesday alone.

Please stay safe out there.