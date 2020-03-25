Married to Mariah Huq from Medicine shows love to husband Aydin amidst Covid-19 outbreak

Bradley Lamb
Married to medicine star Mariah Huq, she sent a love message to her husband, Aydin Huq, who is busy on the front line helping to save lives amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The baby and I were supposed to be on a beach vacation this week to celebrate our anniversary. Instead, we canceled and he's working on his days off! So many people making sacrifices and all they ask is for us to make a little one. Stay at home, "he wrote.

