Maren Morris reveals she can't calm the newborn child with her own songs

%MINIFYHTMLb010828f6c2a16286985b66433a4726311% %MINIFYHTMLb010828f6c2a16286985b66433a4726312%

WENN

The successful & # 39; Chica & # 39; She is speechless after Hozier tagged her in a sweet Twitter video of a girl who stops crying when she hears her 2019 collaboration, & # 39; The Bones & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Country Star Maren morris He has tried and failed to calm his newborn son by playing some of his songs.

The hit maker of "Girl" became the first mother of a boy named Hayes on Monday, March 23, and Morris reveals that his little girl hasn't been overly impressed by mom's music so far.

%MINIFYHTMLb010828f6c2a16286985b66433a4726313% %MINIFYHTMLb010828f6c2a16286985b66433a4726314%

She shared the news in a Twitter exchange with a friend Hozier on Tuesday, after the Irish musician tagged her in a sweet video clip of a girl crying until she hears the artists' collaboration in 2019, The Bones.

%MINIFYHTMLb010828f6c2a16286985b66433a4726315% %MINIFYHTMLb010828f6c2a16286985b66433a4726316%

The video was originally posted online by a Twitter user by the name of Ali Q Reis, who explained, "When I was pregnant I listened to @MarenMorris and @Hozier & # 39; The Bones & # 39; frequently … now never stop calming her down. "

A fan shared that her baby loved the song by Marren Morris and Hozier.

Hozier republished the video on her page and said "Oh my @MarenMorris," adding a crying-faced emoji, and the new mom was quick to comment on the miracle of music, confessing that she hasn't had the same experience yet. .

"This is too much for words," Morris replied. "I will say the same does not work for my baby."

Hayes is Morris's first child with her husband, singer, and songwriter. Ryan Hurd.