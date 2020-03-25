Man Pleads Guilty to New Zealand Mosque Massacre

An Australian white supremacist accused of killing 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand last year changed his guilty plea on Thursday, a move that surprised survivors and family members of victims who hoped to see swift justice for the more violent act. deadly in the country's history.

After initially denying that he had played a role, Brenton Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of terrorism for a wave of killings in the city of Christchurch on 15 September. March of last year.

%MINIFYHTML683b630ff56cba0c1b0be84760092a8d11% %MINIFYHTML683b630ff56cba0c1b0be84760092a8d12%

The mass shooting led to the adoption of new national laws prohibiting semi-automatic weapons and started a global effort to restrict racist and violent content on the Internet. The killer had posted a hateful manifesto online and broadcast the shooting live on Facebook for several minutes.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that the guilty plea "would provide some relief to the many people whose lives were shattered by what happened on March 15."