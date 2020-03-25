Man Pleads Guilty to New Zealand Mosque Massacre

An Australian white supremacist accused of killing 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand last year changed his guilty plea on Thursday, a move that surprised survivors and family members of victims who hoped to see swift justice for the more violent act. deadly in the country's history.
After initially denying that he had played a role, Brenton Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of terrorism for a wave of killings in the city of Christchurch on 15 September. March of last year.
The mass shooting led to the adoption of new national laws prohibiting semi-automatic weapons and started a global effort to restrict racist and violent content on the Internet. The killer had posted a hateful manifesto online and broadcast the shooting live on Facebook for several minutes.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement that the guilty plea "would provide some relief to the many people whose lives were shattered by what happened on March 15."
Mr. Tarrant was scheduled to go to trial in June. His change of statement accelerates a case that had progressed silently and gradually under court-imposed gag orders, with survivors and relatives of victims filling the courtroom for hearings in Christchurch for months, many of them in wheelchairs and Canes.
The defendant's attorneys had indicated only Tuesday that his client wanted to be brought to court. Mr. Tarrant's decision to waive a trial removes the concerns expressed by Ms. Ardern and others that he would try to make the process a platform for expressing hateful views.
Police Commissioner Mike Bush said arrangements for Mr. Tarrant's court appearance on Thursday had to be made quickly because New Zealand was entering a tight shutdown to combat the coronavirus.
Authorities, Bush said, "appreciate that this news comes as a surprise to victims and the public, some of whom may have wished to be present in the courtroom."
Bush said the small group of observers on Thursday included imams from the two mosques that were attacked. Those allowed inside the court were examined by security personnel and court personnel wearing protective masks.
Mr. Tarrant faces life in prison on the charges. A date for the sentencing has not been set, but Bush said it would not occur until all of the victims' families could attend if they wanted.
"Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, that will not be possible for some time," said Bush.
"While the sentencing hearing is still pending," he said, "today's guilty pleas are an important milestone with respect to one of our darkest days."