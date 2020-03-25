Man falls dead on New York subway – Suspected coronavirus !! (Graphic video)

A man is believed to have died yesterday in a New York City subway, and viewers suspect the man may have died from the coronavirus, MTO News reported.

The shocking incident was captured on video.

HERE IS THE VIDEO SHOWING THE POLICE ASSISTING THE MAN – Warning Graphic

According to social media reports, the man was riding the Manhattan subway around 3:00 p.m. Spectators claim the man appeared to be in respiratory distress. A social media commenter claimed that the man started "gasping for air,quot; and then collapsed.

The train stopped and police and paramedics got on board, according to reports on Twitter.

Finally, the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Now, MTO News has learned that the same people who posted the video claim the man died. Although the test results have not been revealed, it is believed that he contracted the coronavirus.

MTO News contacted the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) for comment. But we have not received a response.

