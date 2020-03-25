Man falls dead on New York subway – Suspected coronavirus !! (Graphic video)

Home Entertainment Man falls dead on New York subway – Suspected coronavirus !! (Graphic...

A man is believed to have died yesterday in a New York City subway, and viewers suspect the man may have died from the coronavirus, MTO News reported.

The shocking incident was captured on video.

HERE IS THE VIDEO SHOWING THE POLICE ASSISTING THE MAN – Warning Graphic

According to social media reports, the man was riding the Manhattan subway around 3:00 p.m. Spectators claim the man appeared to be in respiratory distress. A social media commenter claimed that the man started "gasping for air,quot; and then collapsed.

