Mama June Shannon does not answer her daughters phone calls after her arrest

The new season of Mama June: from not to hot has been renamed Mama June: family crisis as Mama June Shannon's daughters reveal that they have had no contact with her after her arrest for drug possession in March 2019.

According to Persons Magazine, in the upcoming premiere of the reality series, Mama June's 20-year-old daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin,quot; Shannon reveals that nobody in the family has been able to contact Mama June.

"She doesn't even answer our phone calls. She goes to voicemail," says Pumpkin, who also revealed that Mama June's boyfriend Eugene "Geno,quot; Edward Doak's phone "goes to voicemail."

Mama June's youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson added: "Or they will say that all their phones are dead and that they were sleeping."

Pumpkin is now Honey Boo Boo's legal guardian, and she says things have gotten so low at this point that they don't know what else to do. She explained that they tried to send Mama June to rehab, and the WE TV network gave her the opportunity that anyone in their right mind would take. But he ended up completing the rehabilitation in less than 24 hours.

Mama June faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call at an Alabama gas station reporting a domestic violence situation. He allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe in his possession.

Doak was also arrested and faces the same charges as Mama June, plus one third-degree domestic violence charge.

Daniel Wright, the couple's attorney, went to the Macon County Court in Alabama to plead not guilty on his behalf. Their next court date has not been set, but if they are found guilty, both Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak face prison.

"The bad thing is everything and everything in the car, or whatever arrested them, June took credit for all of that," says Pumpkin's husband, Joshua Efird, and Pumpkin adds, "Because of that. She could literally spend years behind bars. "

Now Mama June and Doak spend their time in casinos and eat at buffets, while living somewhere in Alabama. Her family wonders how much more money they will spend before she is completely bankrupt.

Ad

Mama June: family crisis premieres March 27 on WE tv.



Post views:

0 0