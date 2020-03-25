Maggie Grace warns Evangeline Lilly of the effect of her refusal to adhere to the coronavirus blockade

%MINIFYHTML1b6d45d406eb7379abbc89c7174fb3ad11% %MINIFYHTML1b6d45d406eb7379abbc89c7174fb3ad12%

In addition to responding to controversial comments from her former co-star amid the pandemic, the & # 39; Lost & # 39; actress offers updates on the condition of fellow cast member Daniel Dae Kim as he recovers from the virus.

Pregnant actress Maggie grace has become her ex "Lostcastmate Evangeline Lilly for controversial comments he has made about the coronavirus crisis.

Lilly, 40, annoyed both fans and critics earlier this month when she revealed that she refused to pay attention to self-quarantine guidelines in the midst of the pandemic, explaining that she valued freedom over life.

Like Lilly was an original member of the cast of Lost, Grace has now added her name to the list of people targeting the actress, suggesting the guidelines are not a test of freedom but a way to keep the members most vulnerable in society. insurance.

"There is no need to panic, but at the same time it is about all of us: the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, the elderly," Maggie wrote on social media on Wednesday, March 25. "Sure, it's a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have a little compassion, trust the extensive science here, and not overwhelm (the) healthcare system."

"No doctor should have to choose which patients receive life-saving care and which patients are sent home to die, the kind of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now. Think about how these little decisions affect (sic) your father and those who are in his community as fans are exhausted. "

Teasing Lilly's decision to take her kids to a gym class last week, a move that left many scratching their heads, Grace adds, "Your kids will be fine without gymnastics, I promise. Be fine."

Maggie Grace scoffed at Lili's decision to refuse to isolate herself in the midst of Coronaviru.

Maggie also gave an update on another "Lost" co-star, Daniel Dae Kim, who has just left quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Daniel said he's doing much better (by the way)," Grace wrote, joking that maybe Lilly should talk to him: "I don't know, maybe you guys want to chat?"