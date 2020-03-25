Mady Villiers: England is the second most important player in women's cricket | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLde7439c9113d9ecc2497a05b12a65c9b11% %MINIFYHTMLde7439c9113d9ecc2497a05b12a65c9b12%







Who are the emerging talents of cricket, the next greats of the game? Every Wednesday, we will focus on & # 39; the next big thing & # 39; in the sport, starting with the emerging rival of the England women's team, Mady Villiers …

A semi-final wash in Sydney in early March ensured that England would again come up short in their quest to win the T20 Women's World Cup.

The team remains the defending champion of the Women's Cricket World Cup, and few who witnessed the team's triumph in July 2017, in front of the crowd of sold-out Lord's, will forget it; Anya Shrubsole's devastating bowling spell, which she took 6-46 when India lost her last seven wickets for 28 runs by collapsing in a nine-run loss.

But sadly, that side of England has stagnated somewhat since then, losing to Australia in two T20 World Cup tournaments (2018, 2020), while taking a 12-4 hit at the hands of their old foes in the Ashes of 2019, winning only one game: the finale, the international dead rubber T20 series.

English captain Heather Knight watches the rain destroy her team's semifinal against India at the T20 World Cup

It was a loss that sparked a change, with World Cup winner Coach Mark Robinson resigning, replaced by Lisa Keightley.

Keightley, appointed in October, led England to the T20 World Cup last month and, although his tournament finally ended in the hands of the weather, there were many positives that suggested the team was ready to win the silverware again.

Nat Sciver and Heather Knight were the best scorers of the tournament before Beth Mooney's 78th game winner in the final beat them both, but it was England's spinners who really stood out.

Nat Sciver finished as England's top scorer in the T20 World Cup, with 202 runs at an average of 67.33

Double act by slow left point guard Sophie Ecclestone and leg player Sarah Glenn were the envy of the tournament, taking 14 combined wickets from their four games, while turning into a three-headed monster, one that crossed the West Indies. in their last group victory, with the incorporation of the subsidiary Mady Villiers.

Villiers is an Essex girl. Born in Havering, Villiers stood out as a sports talent from an early age and, like her South African namesake, that talent was not only limited to cricket.

Villiers attended Shenfield High School, a well-respected state school for cricket in the country, and soon joined the ranks of the Essex women's team, though it was actually with Surrey that the maid made a name for herself.

Villiers alerted the world at large to his talent when, in the 2018 Kia Super League final, the then-19-year-old, who had so far only taken two wickets in the previous five games she had played in, returned 3- 22 at the clinch a massive victory for Surrey Stars over Loughborough Lightning.

A year later, a first call would come to England and, again, Villiers reserved the best for himself when the pressure was greatest.

Mady Villiers celebrates her first international wicket in her England debut against Australia

Against a rampant team from Australia that had defeated England at will over the ashes of 2019, Villiers, making his T20I debut in the final clash of the summer, earned the hosts their first win, taking key wickets from Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner in the same finished.

Villiers has played three more times for England since then, the last of which was the T20 World Cup victory over the West Indies, having to wait his turn, wait his turn before finally making his World Cup debut.

The wait was worth it. England's spinning trio combined for six wickets when the West Indies retired by just 97, notifying the rest of the world of their immense potential, just because of the weather, to deny them the chance to win the England tournament.

Sophie Ecclestone already has 50 international T20 wickets in her name at just 20 years old

Ecclestone is perhaps the standout of the group. Her numbers in that game against the West Indies, a staggering 3-7 of her 19 bowling deliveries, bringing her to 50 wickets in T20 international cricket, to go 37 at ODI, and she's still only 20 years old.

The same age as Glenn. Possibly the find of the tournament, having made its England debut two months earlier against Pakistan in December, Glenn is the most valuable commodity in cricket, particularly the shorter format, a wrist roulette.

At first glance, Villiers' comeback from 1-30 of her four overs would seem the least impressive of the group and, despite her fresh appearance, she's actually the oldest, at the age of 21, but she demonstrated charming action. and repeatable in his spell, he got good revolutions on the ball and deserved more reward.

Mady Villiers celebrates her first World Cup wicket as spinners from England race through the West Indies

It could very well be the final piece of England's tournament winning puzzle. Fill the void left by Laura Marsh.

Marsh was among the winning teams of the 2009 T20 England World Cup and over 50 years old, let alone the 2017 team that lifted the trophy in their homeland, but announced their international retirement in December.

Marsh, also a subsidiary, is England's most successful spinner of all time, with 129 ODI widgets to her name, placing her only behind Sealers Katherine Brunt (150) and Jenny Gunn (136) in 103 games for her country. She is also one of six women to be crowned 100 times by England.

Descendant Laura Marsh took 129 wickets in 103 one-day internationals for England before retiring in December

In 2017, Marsh was a leg of an equally successful England spinner tripod; Marsh, teammate Danielle Hazell, and slow left point guard Alex Hartley returned a combined total of 22 wickets in England's run to the final, though the trio often spun with just two playing at any time.

Marsh got the go-ahead for the final, alongside stunning Hartley, and while he kept his 10 overs going smoothly, he was economical at just 40 runs and added a 14-plus than practical innings for England, especially when you consider the nine-race victory margin.

With Marsh and Hazell now retired, and the ECB choosing not to renew Hartley's 26-year-old core contract for this year, a change of guard has been needed.

Sophie Ecclestone could lead England to a new era of spinning with Mady Villiers (L) and Sarah Glenn (R)

Ecclestone, who debuted as early as 2016, is expected to lead England into that new era, with high expectations already on his shoulders, but the appearance of Villiers and Glenn in Australia have helped ease that heavy burden.

England now has all the bases covered, moving the ball away from the batter, turning it and twisting the wrist with Glenn.

Although their T20 World Cup ended very soon, the West Indies victory was, hopefully, just the beginning of a glorious new era of spin in England.