LTA creates tennis videos for kids and families | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML24f1207da09e29d9b19932623d21769511% %MINIFYHTML24f1207da09e29d9b19932623d21769512%







The LTA has put together 12 fun activities and exercises that the whole family can play at home to practice skills and prepare to become a champion on the field!

%MINIFYHTML24f1207da09e29d9b19932623d21769513% %MINIFYHTML24f1207da09e29d9b19932623d21769514%

%MINIFYHTML24f1207da09e29d9b19932623d21769515% %MINIFYHTML24f1207da09e29d9b19932623d21769516%

As people across the country adjust to spending more time at home, it's more important than ever for the family to stay active. While many may feel more restricted at home, the truth is, there are plenty of exercises you can do directly from your own living room or garden, and tennis is a fun way to get involved.

First, why don't you try your luck at & # 39; Floor Tennis & # 39 ;? Take a partner, a racket and a ball and start passing the ball between you on the ground. Make sure to keep exchanging hands and always stop the ball in front of you. See how many you can do.

Next, we'll test your reactions with the & # 39; Capture Shift & # 39 ;. This is a great game that you can play indoors. Stand in front of your partner with a ball holding it in front of you. At the count of 3, both will drop the ball and try to catch their partner after the rebound. This is definitely more complicated than it sounds …

& # 39; Hand Ball Rally & # 39; It is a great way to practice positioning your shot, shifting from side to side to hit the ball towards your partner using your hand. Always be sure to switch after five shots, so that both players have a turn to hit and take.

Now, let's put this all together and start some rallies with & # 39; High 5 Rallies & # 39 ;. With a partner, drop the ball, and after the bounce, gently hit the air so that the other player catches it on his racket, that's a play by you. Then on the next try, see if you can get them both to hit each other before catching, that's a two rally. Challenge yourself and see how many shots you can get in a rally.

Where to find more

If you've enjoyed these fun tennis exercises you can do at home, there are plenty more available on the LTA YouTube channel. Just visit here To discover more.

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.