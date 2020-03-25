Lori Loughlin Gets Fall Trial Date In College Bribery Scheme Case – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML0e9b3ab7b10d73a2288016a18f4d407d11% %MINIFYHTML0e9b3ab7b10d73a2288016a18f4d407d12%

UPDATE, 7:29 PM: Just as they said they would, attorneys for Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli today officially sought the dismissal of the tough college bribery case against their clients.

"The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens to cause serious harm to the accused and the integrity of this proceeding," attorneys for Full House star Latham & Watkins proclaimed amid allegations that the Federalists pressured scam charity chief William Singer to implicate the duo and their not enough Efforts Above the Board to Take Their Daughters to the Best Schools "That misconduct cannot be ignored," added the defense team. in his presentation in federal court on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML0e9b3ab7b10d73a2288016a18f4d407d13% %MINIFYHTML0e9b3ab7b10d73a2288016a18f4d407d14% Related story %MINIFYHTML0e9b3ab7b10d73a2288016a18f4d407d15% %MINIFYHTML0e9b3ab7b10d73a2288016a18f4d407d16% Netflix orders the first Nigerian original from the director of & # 39; Oops & # 39 ;, Akin Omotoso

Loughlin and Giannulli will go to trial in early October and could end up spending up to 50 years behind bars if found guilty.

The couple have long stated that they are not guilty and had no idea that the $ 500,000 they gave to Singer's bogus Key Worldwide Foundation was for more than "legitimate donations" for university programs. In fact, Loughlin and Giannulli have been attacking the scathing accusation from the United States Attorney's office for Massachusetts almost since they were first charged on March 12, 2019 in Operation Varsity Blues.

Receiving boxes of evidence from the feds earlier this year, the Loughlin and Giannulli team criticized the government and his case at a hearing on February 27 in Boston.

Prosecutors did not respond to documents filed by the defense today, but United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton turned over to the United States Attorney's office until March 27 to present his side of the damning evidence of an apparent prosecutor's misconduct. "

PREVIOUS, FEBRUARY 27: Just under a year after the feds hooked dozens of wealthy parents in the college admission scandal, Lori Loughlin and her husband had a trial start date that could see the couple after bars for decades if found guilty.

Despite an attempt by his attorneys during the 11th hour to postpone any trial date due to newly acquired evidence, the former Fuller House The star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will face justice directly starting Oct. 5, a federal judge in Boston ruled today.

In the first of two trials for the accused parents, United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton told the assembled attorneys that the matter "will be completed long before Thanksgiving." Jury selection is scheduled to begin on September 28.

Having repeatedly proclaimed their innocence in the extensive national scheme for children of the wealthy and well-connected to be tracked quickly in the best schools under false pretenses, Loughlin and Giannulli were not present this morning in the courtroom of the city center B of Judge Gorton. The state conference hearing comes just over a month after the U.S. Attorney's office for Massachusetts indicted the L.A. couple.

At this point, Loughlin and Giannulli face a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if convicted.

However, with the same trial date set today for other parents who also tried to take their children to USC, this morning's hearing largely revolved around potentially explosive claims by the Hallmark Channel's sole staple and the Giannulli's attorneys at Latham & Watkins that prosecutors suppressed evidence that could be "exonerating." Yesterday, lead defense attorney Sean Berkowitz filed documents claiming that the long-sought notes finally released by the feds prove that the couple believed that the $ 500,000 they turned over to former call center manager William Singer and his bogus Key Worldwide Foundation were " legitimate donations "for university programs.

"This is precisely the type of exculpatory, and indeed exonerating, information that the defendants have been seeking," said the defense filed Feb. 26 in federal court in New England. Referring to notes from the now cooperating prosecution witness, Singer himself, as "devastating to the government case," the filing twists the knife on the feds side, adding that the newly available documents reveal "that the government it has been incorrectly withholding central exculpatory information, employing an effort to "win at all costs" rather than fulfill its obligation to do justice. "

With the feds professing that the notes on Singer's alleged FBI heavy weaponry were kept out of evidence because they were actually for his attorneys, Assistant US Attorney Eric Rosen today rejected the implications of the documents. "It was a quid pro quo," he told Judge Gorton and the court, noting that Loughlin and Giannulli could not have known what the payment was for, especially since their daughters were not the athletes they claimed to be.

Judge Gorton said in court Thursday that the defense's claims of what is essentially "procedural misconduct" were not enough to delay setting a trial start date for Loughlin and Giannulli, but they did warrant further discussion. . Gorton instructed joint defense attorneys for the couple to file a motion before March 14 seeking to dismiss or sanction the United States Attorney's office. The feds have until March 27 to respond. A state hearing will take place on July 28.

Representatives for US Attorney Andrew Lelling and his team told Deadline that they had no comment at this time on the matter.

After formally pleading not guilty in mid-April after rejecting a government deal, Loughlin and Giannulli are charged in the investigation with wealthy suspects of paying "bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in the crew, making it easier for them to enter the USC, "according to the 200-page indictment made public on March 12 of last year.

Currently on $ 1 million bail, the actress and his wife, the fashion designer, suffered an additional money laundering charge last spring and a bribery charge in November.

Since then, Loughlin and Giannulli's two daughters have left USC in the face of the scandal. Not surprisingly, Loughlin was not included in the final season of Netflix. Fuller House and quickly removed from Hallmark When he calls the heart when the accusations began to drop last spring.

Today's hearing in Boston comes six months later. American crime Felicity Huffman, star and Oscar nominee, was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison for her role in the college admission bribery case.

Once he observed 20 years incarceration for having "made an alleged charitable contribution of $ 15,000 to participate in the college entrance examination cheat scheme on behalf of his oldest daughter," according to the March 6 long indictment, Huffman reached an agreement. Serving 11 days behind bars last fall in California, the Desperate housewives The actor also received a one-year trial period, 250 hours of community service, and was asked to pay a $ 30,000 fine.

Earlier this week, Hot pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs received a five-month sentence in the ongoing investigation.

That's the harshest phrase yet to come out of Operation Varsity Blues.

Janavs paid Singer $ 100,000 to obtain false and inflated test scores for two of her daughters. Also ordered to pay a $ 250,000 fine and serve two years of probation in her sentence on February 25, Janavs was found guilty of paying $ 200,000 to take one of her daughters to USC as a beach volleyball recruit, a game that the offspring didn't actually play.

Whether or not the timing of Tuesday's sentence is a warning to Loughlin and Giannulli, the couple must be aware of the feds' seriousness.