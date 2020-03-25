Looking back at Sarah Jessica Parker's most iconic fashion moments

Before Carrie Bradshaw existed, there had been Sarah Jessica Parker.
While the star is iconic Sex and the city As the character cemented her status as an on-screen fashion legend, SJP's personal style is arguably even more enduring than Carrie's.
For decades, Parker, who celebrates his 55th birthday on March 25, has proven himself to be one of the most daring and trustworthy MVPs in Hollywood. When she chooses to hit a red carpet, you know you're in luck.
Whether for his moments of awe at the Met Gala each year or for his forward sets of his 80s time, the Divorce Star always manages to find the perfect balance between fashion and timelessness, effortless and fabulous.
"Style is what the individual brings. Most of the time, we are attracted to people because they have a personal style," Parker once said. Harper's Bazaar. "Fashion is what is offered to the consumer. Style is what you make of it."
And arguably, he has earned more than any other Hollywood star over the years.
While we could happily and easily have chosen over 100 looks from SJP fashion history, we managed to narrow the list down to 30 of her most shocking red carpet moments.
Imagine if we had also included his impeccable urban style? The woman has turned the streets of New York City on her catwalk.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1986
Do you know on how many Pinterest boards this image is probably saved for the Coachella Inspo? In 1986, Parker rocked this western chic style for a "Vote Yes at 65,quot; celebrity rally in Culver City.
Barry King / WireImage
1987
We're pretty sure we're saying Hailey Bieber rocks this exact 'fit recently … that's how timeless SJP is.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1987
the Square pegs casual served star Virgin reality in the Slamdance premiere party, which is the most 1987 phrase we could write.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1988
To flourish I could never … with Parker shaking off the flowery hat two years before the TV show premiered at a charity concert.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
1991
In case you thought it was the role of Carrie Bradshaw that brought out the fashion risk taker at SJP …
Darlene Hammond / Getty Images
1992
Simple white t-shirt. Silk skirt. White sneaks. This could easily be from a red carpet this year.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
SJP wore this simple and elegant champagne gown when she won Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2000 Golden Globes.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
2000
SJP's Oscar de la Renta gown for the Emmys that year was an unmistakable nod to her iconic Sex and the city tutu skirt
Mirek Towski / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
2000
She was well suited at the SAG Awards in her off-the-shoulder top and pants, unexpectedly supplemented by a red flower.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
2001
Name the best accessory: the SAG Award or your abs.
KMazur / WireImage
2001
Parker's style is so timeless that this white tuxedo jacket dress that she wore in full at the 2001 VH1 / Vogue Fashion Awards would easily be on the best dress lists in 2020.
Lester Cohen / Getty Images
2003
The star donned Chanel's light pink couture at the 2003 Emmy Awards.
Peter Kramer / Getty Images
2006
SJP sported this iconic Alexander McQueen creation for the Met Gala that year, with the theme "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,quot;.
Mike Marsland / WireImage
2008
Carrie put a bird on her head for Big for her wedding and SJP put this spectacular hat on her head for him. Sex and the city world premiere of the film.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
2008
How can you follow the green hat of the previous premiere headlines? By rocking this metallic Nina Ricci dress for the New York premiere.
John Shearer / WireImage
2009
For the biggest night out in Hollywood, Parker selected this Christian Dior Haute Couture dream outfit.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
2010
Chanel Couture for the Oscars? That is simply fabulous.
Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images
2010
Her neon green dress was a dream that demanded to be seen at the New York premiere of Sex and the city 2.
Kristina Nikishina / Epsilon / Getty Images
2011
Not all superheroes wear capes … but this fashion superstar does.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
2012
And let the evidence of SJP's Met Gala dominance begin with one of his calmer looks, which is still a knockout.
For "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations," Parker became feminine without apology, wearing a pink floral Valentino dress, with the color as a nod to the signature color of Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
2013
The artist formerly known as Carrie Bradshaw goes punk! For a remake of the "Punk: Chaos to Couture,quot; theme, Parker crowned her Giles Deacon dress with a spectacular Phillip Treacy mohawk headdress and thigh-length velvet boots.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images
2014
To honor the theme "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," Parker went classic in a black and white Oscar de la Renta gown, paired with long white gloves.
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
2015
This woman is on fire! In an unexpected move, SJP rocked an H,amp;M gown she helped design, finishing off with an inspired flame Philip Treacy played for the theme "China: Through the Looking Glass,quot;.
Karwai Tang / WireImage
2016
Possibly Parker's Met Gala's most polarizing look, the Divorce the star chose a Hamilton-inspired outfit for the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," an aspect he later defended.
"We wanted it to be about the technology of thought, of application, of manufacturing," he wrote in T magazine. "Technology of the hand and machine."
Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Parsons School of Design / The New School
2016
Let this unexpected see-through dress with a navy bodice serve as a brief but welcome respite from Parker Met Gala's dominance.
Ron Asadorian / Splash News
2016
For the premiere of his HBO series Divorce, Parker changed to a color she doesn't usually wear, in a purple rhinestone inlaid Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.
But what she really loves about this look is that she was a little shocked when she put on her shoes, and switched to bronze heels from her own SJP collection instead of opting for a standard black or nude heel. It is small decisions like that that make SJP an icon.
Owen Hoffmann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2018
SJP was the lady in red at the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, in a stunning dress that had some eccentric details, like bubble hem, puffed sleeves and cuffs.
Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic
2018
After sitting outside the 2017 Met Gala, SJP returned in spectacular fashion, swinging an intricate headdress featuring the nativity scene. NBD.
For the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination themes, SJP paired her headdress embellishment with a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a heart motif and a spectacular train.
"Themes inspire me. You can only do your best," he told E! News on the red carpet. "This was particularly nice because Dolce & Gabbana, they are devoted devout Catholics, and so they grew up with the church and the pictures and had a lot of strong feelings and beautiful sketches, so it was easy."
Gotham / GC Images
2019
We let ourselves be carried away by our love for this colorful and bold dress that she wore at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala …
Gregory Pace / Shutterstock
2019
For the GLAAD Awards, Parker did her best in this Elie Saab dress, complete with a train and puffed sleeves, which was complemented by a necklace and silk flowers in her hair. More sometimes is more.
