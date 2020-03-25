Looking back at Sarah Jessica Parker's most iconic fashion moments

Before Carrie Bradshaw existed, there had been Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the star is iconic Sex and the city As the character cemented her status as an on-screen fashion legend, SJP's personal style is arguably even more enduring than Carrie's.

For decades, Parker, who celebrates his 55th birthday on March 25, has proven himself to be one of the most daring and trustworthy MVPs in Hollywood. When she chooses to hit a red carpet, you know you're in luck.

Whether for his moments of awe at the Met Gala each year or for his forward sets of his 80s time, the Divorce Star always manages to find the perfect balance between fashion and timelessness, effortless and fabulous.

"Style is what the individual brings. Most of the time, we are attracted to people because they have a personal style," Parker once said. Harper's Bazaar. "Fashion is what is offered to the consumer. Style is what you make of it."

And arguably, he has earned more than any other Hollywood star over the years.