Looking back at Sarah Jessica Parker's most iconic fashion moments

Before Carrie Bradshaw existed, there had been Sarah Jessica Parker.

While the star is iconic Sex and the city As the character cemented her status as an on-screen fashion legend, SJP's personal style is arguably even more enduring than Carrie's.

For decades, Parker, who celebrates his 55th birthday on March 25, has proven himself to be one of the most daring and trustworthy MVPs in Hollywood. When she chooses to hit a red carpet, you know you're in luck.

Whether for his moments of awe at the Met Gala each year or for his forward sets of his 80s time, the Divorce Star always manages to find the perfect balance between fashion and timelessness, effortless and fabulous.

"Style is what the individual brings. Most of the time, we are attracted to people because they have a personal style," Parker once said. Harper's Bazaar. "Fashion is what is offered to the consumer. Style is what you make of it."

And arguably, he has earned more than any other Hollywood star over the years.

While we could happily and easily have chosen over 100 looks from SJP fashion history, we managed to narrow the list down to 30 of her most shocking red carpet moments.

Imagine if we had also included his impeccable urban style? The woman has turned the streets of New York City on her catwalk.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1986

Do you know on how many Pinterest boards this image is probably saved for the Coachella Inspo? In 1986, Parker rocked this western chic style for a "Vote Yes at 65,quot; celebrity rally in Culver City.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Barry King / WireImage

1987

We're pretty sure we're saying Hailey Bieber rocks this exact 'fit recently … that's how timeless SJP is.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1987

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1987

the Square pegs casual served star Virgin reality in the Slamdance premiere party, which is the most 1987 phrase we could write.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1988

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1988

To flourish I could never … with Parker shaking off the flowery hat two years before the TV show premiered at a charity concert.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 1991 for the boys premiere

Steve Granitz / WireImage

1991

In case you thought it was the role of Carrie Bradshaw that brought out the fashion risk taker at SJP …

Sarah Jessica Parker

Darlene Hammond / Getty Images

1992

Simple white t-shirt. Silk skirt. White sneaks. This could easily be from a red carpet this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Golden Globes, 2000

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

SJP wore this simple and elegant champagne gown when she won Best Actress in a Comedy at the 2000 Golden Globes.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Oscar de la Renta, 2000 Emmy Awards

Steve Granitz / WireImage

2000

SJP's Oscar de la Renta gown for the Emmys that year was an unmistakable nod to her iconic Sex and the city tutu skirt

Sarah Jessica Parker, SAG Awards 2000

Mirek Towski / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

2000

She was well suited at the SAG Awards in her off-the-shoulder top and pants, unexpectedly supplemented by a red flower.

Sarah Jessica Parker, SAG Awards 2001

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2001

Name the best accessory: the SAG Award or your abs.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2001 VH1 / Vogue Fashion Awards

KMazur / WireImage

2001

Parker's style is so timeless that this white tuxedo jacket dress that she wore in full at the 2001 VH1 / Vogue Fashion Awards would easily be on the best dress lists in 2020.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Emmy Awards 2003

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

2003

The star donned Chanel's light pink couture at the 2003 Emmy Awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker, First Met Gala, 2006

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

2006

SJP sported this iconic Alexander McQueen creation for the Met Gala that year, with the theme "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,quot;.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008 Sex and the City Premiere

Mike Marsland / WireImage

2008

Carrie put a bird on her head for Big for her wedding and SJP put this spectacular hat on her head for him. Sex and the city world premiere of the film.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008 Sex and the City Premiere

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

2008

How can you follow the green hat of the previous premiere headlines? By rocking this metallic Nina Ricci dress for the New York premiere.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Oscar 2009

John Shearer / WireImage

2009

For the biggest night out in Hollywood, Parker selected this Christian Dior Haute Couture dream outfit.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Oscar 2010

Steve Granitz / WireImage

2010

Chanel Couture for the Oscars? That is simply fabulous.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2010 Sex and the City 2 Premiere, New York

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

2010

Her neon green dress was a dream that demanded to be seen at the New York premiere of Sex and the city 2.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2011 Russia

Kristina Nikishina / Epsilon / Getty Images

2011

Not all superheroes wear capes … but this fashion superstar does.

2012 MET Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

2012

And let the evidence of SJP's Met Gala dominance begin with one of his calmer looks, which is still a knockout.

For "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations," Parker became feminine without apology, wearing a pink floral Valentino dress, with the color as a nod to the signature color of Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2013 MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

2013

The artist formerly known as Carrie Bradshaw goes punk! For a remake of the "Punk: Chaos to Couture,quot; theme, Parker crowned her Giles Deacon dress with a spectacular Phillip Treacy mohawk headdress and thigh-length velvet boots.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014 MET Gala

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

2014

To honor the theme "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," Parker went classic in a black and white Oscar de la Renta gown, paired with long white gloves.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2015

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

2015

This woman is on fire! In an unexpected move, SJP rocked an H,amp;M gown she helped design, finishing off with an inspired flame Philip Treacy played for the theme "China: Through the Looking Glass,quot;.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2016 Met Gala

Karwai Tang / WireImage

2016

Possibly Parker's Met Gala's most polarizing look, the Divorce the star chose a Hamilton-inspired outfit for the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," an aspect he later defended.

"We wanted it to be about the technology of thought, of application, of manufacturing," he wrote in T magazine. "Technology of the hand and machine."

Sarah Jessica Parker, Parsons 2016 Benefit

Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Parsons School of Design / The New School

2016

Let this unexpected see-through dress with a navy bodice serve as a brief but welcome respite from Parker Met Gala's dominance.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce Premiere 2016

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

2016

For the premiere of his HBO series Divorce, Parker changed to a color she doesn't usually wear, in a purple rhinestone inlaid Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.

But what she really loves about this look is that she was a little shocked when she put on her shoes, and switched to bronze heels from her own SJP collection instead of opting for a standard black or nude heel. It is small decisions like that that make SJP an icon.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Owen Hoffmann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2018

SJP was the lady in red at the 2018 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, in a stunning dress that had some eccentric details, like bubble hem, puffed sleeves and cuffs.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic

2018

After sitting outside the 2017 Met Gala, SJP returned in spectacular fashion, swinging an intricate headdress featuring the nativity scene. NBD.

For the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination themes, SJP paired her headdress embellishment with a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a heart motif and a spectacular train.

"Themes inspire me. You can only do your best," he told E! News on the red carpet. "This was particularly nice because Dolce & Gabbana, they are devoted devout Catholics, and so they grew up with the church and the pictures and had a lot of strong feelings and beautiful sketches, so it was easy."

Sarah Jessica Parker, New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala 2019

Gotham / GC Images

2019

We let ourselves be carried away by our love for this colorful and bold dress that she wore at the 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala …

Sarah Jessica Parker, GLAAD Awards 2019

Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

2019

For the GLAAD Awards, Parker did her best in this Elie Saab dress, complete with a train and puffed sleeves, which was complemented by a necklace and silk flowers in her hair. More sometimes is more.

Need more SJP fashion goodness? Start looking Sex and the city right from the start right here.

