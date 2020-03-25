Loni Love tweets that she wants people to stop "lying,quot; to her after Tamar Braxtons apparently wants to make amends

Loni Love and Tamar Braxton have been at odds for years. It seems that when Tamar decides to make peace with her former castmates, Loni Love may resist.

Tamar participated in a challenging social media challenge where he was tasked with singing a spiritual song and tagging others to participate. Many people raised an eyebrow when they chose Adrienne Bailon as one of the other celebrities to participate in it.

Apparently Braxton always had a soft spot for Bailon. Years ago, when she was on Instagram Live, she mistaken a fan page for Adrienne as the real hostess and admitted that she missed her.

When people pointed out that she tagged the Disney Channel student in the recent video, the singer turned to Twitter to inform her that she is not holding a grudge.

‘I feel like it's time to get along with everyone. I don't even have feelings about the people who hurt me in the past. I am at the point in my life that if that is your energy that is in you. NOTHING or NOBODY will dim the light above me. That's mine. & # 39;

It seems that Loni heard about Tamar's message because she responded with a cryptic tweet.

"I have no problem with anyone … I just want people to stop lying to me … My new book details how hard I have worked to get out of projects and become an Emmy-winning talk show host."

Although he did not directly name Tamar, Love appears to be referring to the Braxton Family Values ​​star's multiple claims that Loni had something to do with being let go of the real thing.

The same problem came up earlier this month when Loni says she will talk about speculation in her next book.

Do you think Tamar and Loni will be cordial?



