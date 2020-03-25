Local grocery workers union plans $ 1 million coronavirus emergency fund

A local union representing grocery store workers and other food and service employees will establish a $ 1 million emergency fund for its members who work long hours and are in prolonged public contact during the new coronavirus pandemic.

United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7 announced Tuesday that it is starting the fund to benefit members, including health workers in Kaiser Permanente, who have suffered loss of income or expenses due to the coronavirus, the union said in a Press release.

"UFCW Local 7 members are working tirelessly to meet the food and healthcare needs of our community," the statement said. "Local 7 is proud to support our members in their critical role in dealing with this national crisis."

The union represents some 22,000 members in Colorado and Wyoming in supermarkets, packing houses, food processing plants, and healthcare facilities, as well as barbers and cosmetologists.

Earlier this month, a Denver King Soopers employee at the LoDo store, 1950 Chestnut Place, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Members can resort to the new fund if the union's executive board "hardship committee,quot; determines them eligible. The fund will provide one-time payments of up to $ 200 for eligible members who have suffered losses or hardships due to COVID-19.

Criteria include loss of income due to coronavirus, care of a family member with coronavirus, loss of income due to isolation requirements, child care expenses, and medical costs of COVID-19.

The union says it has been negotiating with employers to provide paid sick leave and child care expenses for members. Local 7 is urging large grocery stores and food processing plants to match the contribution of the emergency fund.

