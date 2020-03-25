Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

Concern over Trump briefings at the White House, even as ratings soar.
President Trump is a hearing success, and some journalists and public health experts say it could be dangerous.
Since reviving the daily White House briefing, a practice abandoned last year by an administration bristling with external scrutiny, Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, roughly the audience for the season finale of "The Bachelor,quot;. On Monday, almost 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump's briefing on cable news, according to Nielsen: "Monday Night Football,quot; numbers.
Veteran host Ted Koppel said Wednesday that television news executives had forgotten a crucial distinction of their profession. “Training a camera at a live event and letting it unfold is technology, not journalism; journalism requires editing and context, "he wrote in an email.
The rescue bill
Checks will be written slowly.
As part of the country's largest emergency spending plan, US lawmakers have agreed to provide direct payments of up to $ 1,200 to certain taxpayers in an attempt to create a safety net for those whose jobs and businesses are affected by the pandemic.
But it seems like it might take a while for the checks to get into bank accounts.
The massive legislation is not finished, so only the general contours are known. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday.
But Democratic aides in the Senate said Wednesday that eligible Americans with direct deposit bank account information on file with the Internal Revenue Service for tax refunds, about 70 million people, should see their payments reach few weeks after the law is signed.
Eligible Americans who do not have such information on file and will therefore be waiting for an I.R.S.mail check will have to wait up to four months to receive one, attendees said.
The latest version of the bill, which has not been finalized, says the Treasury Secretary must make payments "as quickly as possible."
If you want Shutting down an economy to fight a pandemic without bankrupting millions of people and businesses needs the government to cut some checks. The coronavirus response deal that congressional leaders reached early Wednesday morning will receive many checks in the mail, but will ease just a few months of financial pain.
The legislation, which is expected to be enacted in a few days, is the largest fiscal stimulus package in modern United States history, and more than twice the size of the stimulus package of approximately $ 800 billion that Congress passed in 2009 to alleviate the Great Recession.
Among the items on the invoice are:
-
$ 350 billion in small business loans to help reduce your expenses for up to 10 weeks. Companies would not have to pay up to eight weeks of loans if they abstain from laying off employees, or if they move in June to rehire workers who have already laid off.
-
$ 500 billion in aid to airlines and other large corporations that have been hit by the crater of consumer demand amid the crisis. Much of the money would be used to back loans and other assistance that the Federal Reserve said it plans to extend to businesses.
-
A payment of $ 1,200 for each adult, and $ 500 per child, in households earning up to $ 75,000 per year for individuals or $ 150,000 for couples. Attendance is gradually reduced for people who earn more.
Economists hailed the emerging deal as a good start, one that works on multiple fronts to keep money flowing through parts of the economy that have suddenly become dormant. But some cautioned that it may not actually be big enough, given the enormous economic challenge facing the United States today.
"Much of the small business community is facing an extinction event," said John Lettieri, head of the think tank of the Economic Innovation Group in Washington, which lobbied hard for a small business loan package in the deal. “Will this invoice help you? Absolutely. But the lending capacity needed to avoid mass closings and layoffs could be four or five times greater than what is provided. "
Shares are up, adding to Tuesday's rise.
Trading on Wall Street was volatile on Wednesday as investors began evaluating a $ 2 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to shore up the American economy.
The S,amp;P 500 sank in early operations before rising more than 3 percent. In Europe, the main benchmarks were mostly higher.
Some of the companies hoping to benefit from government aid led the gains. Boeing it rose nearly 30 percent, helping to raise the Dow Jones Industrial Average by more than 5 percent; American airlines jumped more than 15 percent and Carnival Corp. jumped more than 14 percent. All three had posted double-digit gains Tuesday as talks on the package progressed.
On Tuesday, stocks on Wall Street had their best day since 2008 on expectations of the stimulus agreement. democratic and republican The leaders in the Senate finally reached an agreement in the early hours of Wednesday.
Governments elsewhere are also drawing up plans to help. On Monday, Germany prepared an emergency budget and a corporate rescue fund that includes state-backed loans. European Union leaders are working on additional measures to help loosen some countries' money to help soften the economic hit from the virus.
Although investors have welcomed the plans, few are willing to say conclusively that the worst of the market sell-off is over.
In the United States, widespread social distancing measures implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus have affected consumer spending, the heart of the American economy. Economists expect almost unthinkable declines in gross domestic product in the second quarter. Analysts at Capital Economics said Wednesday that they now expect growth in the US. USA Fall 40 percent in the second quarter at an annualized rate, as the unemployment rate rises to 12 percent, more than its peak of 10 percent in 2009.
One of the most controversial questions about the negotiations over the $ 2 trillion economic stabilization bill was about who would be in charge of a $ 500 billion "bribery fund,quot; with few conditions, and how to ensure that such a bailout Ample is administered fairly and without treatment preference.
The final bill is expected to include the appointment of a new special inspector general to oversee the disbursement of funds to companies and ensure they qualify, according to an assistant in Congress.
The legislation would also create a five-person oversight panel, chosen by congressional leaders, that would oversee whether the companies that received bailout money met the obligations outlined in the bill to retain workers and limit executive pay.
And, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would have to make regular appearances before Congress to discuss the bailout package and how it was being carried out.
Those barriers are similar to what lawmakers implemented for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the $ 700 billion bank rescue that Congress approved during the 2008 financial crisis.
How should the economic costs be weighed against saving lives?
President Trump's questions about the sustainability of a normal life shutdown to safeguard health They pose a problem that economists have long grappled with: How can a society assess the tradeoff between economic well-being and saving lives?
Government agencies calculate these offsets regularly. The Environmental Protection Agency has established a cost of approximately $ 9.5 million per life saved as a benchmark for determining whether to clean up a toxic waste site.
In an article this week, three economists tried to find the optimal way to stop the spread of the new coronavirus without economic costs that exceed the benefits.
In a set of assumptions, leaving individuals to decide whether to isolate themselves, the authors say that about 1.7 million people in the United States would die within a year and that consumer demand would decrease by $ 800 billion in 2020, or about 5.5 percent.
They say that under an alternative approach, which implies tighter restrictions on movement and trade, the decrease in consumption in 2020 more than doubles, to $ 1.8 trillion, but deaths decrease by half a million. The difference amounts to $ 2 million in economic activity lost for life saved.
Nurses anonymously share stories of coronaviruses in an online document.
More than 1,200 healthcare workers have used a private online document to share their stories of fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.
In their accounts, they say that the The outbreak has turned American hospitals into "war zones." They talk about being scared to go to work and anxious to get infected. They describe managers who seem not to care about their plight.
"But we showed up and we have to keep showing up," wrote a nurse, "and we have to test ourselves."
The document was created on March 19 by Sonja Schwartzbach, a nurse in New Jersey studying as a PhD student. He said he began compiling the accounts after determining that the hospital conditions were "much worse,quot; than most people realized and that his fellow health workers needed a place to share what they were seeing.
Medicare is updating coverage for the coronavirus crisis.
Older Americans are in a high risk of severe coronavirus disease, and most over 65s are covered by Medicare.
Medicare already covers its members for much of what they might need if they contract the virus and become seriously ill, and it has expanded some services and loosened some rules in response to the crisis. Read more about how to navigate Medicare right now.
Ask us your money questions at this difficult time. If you have questions or ideas, write to [email protected] and Ron Lieber, Tara Siegel Bernard and our personal finance team will read each message.
This is what else is happening:
-
Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday he said he would He cut capital spending and executive wages and that he had reached a truce with investor Carl C. Icahn, who had been pressuring the oil company to replace its board of directors. The oil company, which has seen its shares plummet after a poorly planned acquisition and falling oil prices, is cutting capital spending by nearly 50 percent, to around $ 2.8 billion.
-
Major retailers announced efforts on Wednesday to help secure protective equipment for hospitals. Gap He said he will help obtain masks and gowns from his providers for California hospitals. Canada goose He said he will reopen two manufacturing facilities to produce scrubs and patient gowns for healthcare workers and patients in Canada.
-
Objective mIt helps that its comparable month-to-date sales soared 20 percent compared to last year. Demand came from obvious places: Comparable sales of essentials and food and beverages increased by at least 50 percent, while clothing and accessories decreased by more than 20 percent from last year. But the chain released its forecast for the first quarter and the year.
The reports were contributed by Jim Tankersley, Alan Rappeport, Alexandra Stevenson, David Gelles, Eduardo Porter, Clifford Krauss, Michael M. Grynbaum, Edmund Lee, Sapna Maheshwari, Brian X. Chen, Elaine Yu, Daniel Victor, Jason Karaian, Kevin Granville and Carlos Tejada