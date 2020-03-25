Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

Trading on Wall Street was volatile on Wednesday as investors began evaluating a $ 2 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to shore up the American economy.

The S,amp;P 500 sank in early operations before rising more than 3 percent. In Europe, the main benchmarks were mostly higher.

Some of the companies hoping to benefit from government aid led the gains. Boeing it rose nearly 30 percent, helping to raise the Dow Jones Industrial Average by more than 5 percent; American airlines jumped more than 15 percent and Carnival Corp. jumped more than 14 percent. All three had posted double-digit gains Tuesday as talks on the package progressed.

On Tuesday, stocks on Wall Street had their best day since 2008 on expectations of the stimulus agreement. democratic and republican The leaders in the Senate finally reached an agreement in the early hours of Wednesday.

Governments elsewhere are also drawing up plans to help. On Monday, Germany prepared an emergency budget and a corporate rescue fund that includes state-backed loans. European Union leaders are working on additional measures to help loosen some countries' money to help soften the economic hit from the virus.

Although investors have welcomed the plans, few are willing to say conclusively that the worst of the market sell-off is over.

In the United States, widespread social distancing measures implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus have affected consumer spending, the heart of the American economy. Economists expect almost unthinkable declines in gross domestic product in the second quarter. Analysts at Capital Economics said Wednesday that they now expect growth in the US. USA Fall 40 percent in the second quarter at an annualized rate, as the unemployment rate rises to 12 percent, more than its peak of 10 percent in 2009.