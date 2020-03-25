LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast – Boxing debate addresses the big questions! The | Boxing news

Last update: 03/25/20 9:27 am
No. 1 heavyweight? Who is the best female fighter? What are the best fights we should see? Listen to our debate here.
Andy Scott, Andy Clarke and Barry Jones debate:
- News roundup: Olympic Games postponement, Canelo v Golovkin III, Froch on Golovkin, Roger Mayweather
- No. 1 heavyweight?
- No 1 female fighter?
- The best U23 fighter in the world?
- Five great fights we must watch?
- The 3 best P4P fighters?
