LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast – Boxing debate addresses the big questions! The | Boxing news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
4
Last update: 03/25/20 9:27 am

No. 1 heavyweight? Who is the best female fighter? What are the best fights we should see? Listen to our debate here.

Andy Scott, Andy Clarke and Barry Jones debate:

  • News roundup: Olympic Games postponement, Canelo v Golovkin III, Froch on Golovkin, Roger Mayweather
  • No. 1 heavyweight?
  • No 1 female fighter?
  • The best U23 fighter in the world?
  • Five great fights we must watch?
  • The 3 best P4P fighters?

